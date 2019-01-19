Why You Should Like Groupe Guillin S.A.’s (EPA:ALGIL) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Groupe Guillin S.A. (EPA:ALGIL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Groupe Guillin:

0.16 = €69m ÷ (€571m – €157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Groupe Guillin has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Groupe Guillin Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Groupe Guillin’s ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Packaging industry. Regardless of where Groupe Guillin sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Groupe Guillin.

How Groupe Guillin’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Groupe Guillin has total liabilities of €157m and total assets of €571m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Groupe Guillin’s ROCE

Overall, Groupe Guillin has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.