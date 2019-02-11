Why Groupe Pizzorno Environnement’s (EPA:GPE) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Groupe Pizzorno Environnement (EPA:GPE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Groupe Pizzorno Environnement:

0.028 = €7.6m ÷ (€300m – €140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Groupe Pizzorno Environnement has an ROCE of 2.8%.

Does Groupe Pizzorno Environnement Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Groupe Pizzorno Environnement’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.4% average in the Commercial Services industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Groupe Pizzorno Environnement’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Groupe Pizzorno Environnement’s current ROCE of 2.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 5.9% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Groupe Pizzorno Environnement.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Groupe Pizzorno Environnement’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.