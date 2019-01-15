Why GROUPE SFPI SA (EPA:SFPI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of GROUPE SFPI SA (EPA:SFPI), it is a financially-sound company with a a strong history of performance, trading at a discount. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on GROUPE SFPI here.

Undervalued with solid track record

SFPI delivered a bottom-line expansion of 48% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, SFPI also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -5.9%. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. SFPI’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SFPI seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.42x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ENXTPA:SFPI Income Statement Export January 15th 19 More

SFPI’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of SFPI’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, SFPI’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that SFPI is potentially underpriced.

ENXTPA:SFPI Intrinsic Value Export January 15th 19 More

