Why GROUPE SFPI SA's (EPA:SFPI) CEO Pay Matters To You

Henri Morel is the CEO of GROUPE SFPI SA (EPA:SFPI). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Henri Morel's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that GROUPE SFPI SA has a market cap of €214m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €320k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €300k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €90m to €358m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €270k.

So Henri Morel receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at GROUPE SFPI has changed over time.

Is GROUPE SFPI SA Growing?

GROUPE SFPI SA has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 21% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 9.0%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has GROUPE SFPI SA Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 20%, GROUPE SFPI SA would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Henri Morel is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. We'd be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we'd stop short of calling their pay too generous. Shareholders may want to check for free if GROUPE SFPI insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

