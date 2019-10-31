Why You Should Like Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited’s (HKG:3399) ROCE

Today we'll look at Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited (HKG:3399) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Guangdong Yueyun Transportation:

0.078 = CN¥599m ÷ (CN¥10b - CN¥2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Guangdong Yueyun Transportation has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Does Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Guangdong Yueyun Transportation's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.1% average in the Logistics industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Guangdong Yueyun Transportation's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Guangdong Yueyun Transportation's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:3399 Past Revenue and Net Income, October 31st 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation has total liabilities of CN¥2.7b and total assets of CN¥10b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.