Why Guangshen Railway Company Limited (HKG:525) Could Be Your Next Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Guangshen Railway Company Limited (HKG:525) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 525 is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Guangshen Railway here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

In the previous year, 525 has ramped up its bottom line by 14%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 525 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Transportation industry expansion, which generated a -10% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! 525’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that 525 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at 525’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is rather impressive for a HK$27b market cap company. 525 has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

SEHK:525 Income Statement Export February 5th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Guangshen Railway, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

