Why Guardant Health Is the Best Healthcare Stock You've Never Heard Of

You wouldn't know it by watching business media, but healthcare investing isn't limited to marijuana and gene editing. Some of the sector's best-performing stocks this year have flown entirely under the radar, and Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) may be the most egregious oversight of them all.

Guardant Health has seen its share price soar 78% in 2019, but it's still a relatively small company with a leading position in what could become a $100 billion market. Here's why this under-the-radar stock could become a top performer in the years ahead.

Ben Franklin's face on the 100-dollar bill almost completely covered by white tablets. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Blood samples vs. invasive biopsies

The FDA has approved some amazing new cancer treatments in recent years, but they aren't much use if oncologists don't know about the DNA that's driving your disease. Guardant Health's biopsy-free blood test, Guardant360, is the first and only comprehensive noninvasive test for tumor sequencing in use by oncologists today.

Innovation's important, but the key to success in the healthcare sector is making sure patients can get someone else to pay for your product. Guardant360 recently earned its first Medicare reimbursement decision, and Guardant Health will be reimbursed at $3,500 per lung cancer patient in California who uses the test. The average lung cancer biopsy costs Medicare $14,000 once you factor in frequent complications, which suggests this test could eventually save taxpayers billions each year.

A couple of years ago, genomic tumor sequencing wasn't much use for a majority of patients, and many who should still aren't learning much about their tumors. A decade from now, though, treating patients without understanding the genetic makeup of their tumors could be grounds for a negligence lawsuit.

Doctor holding up a chest x-ray. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Advanced-stage cancer is only the beginning

Guardant Health thinks around 700,000 patients in the U.S. could eventually benefit from advanced-stage cancer screening, which would drive up sales to around $6 billion annually. There are around 15 million cancer survivors in the U.S. who need to be frequently monitored for a recurrence, plus another 35 million at-risk patients who should receive regular screenings.

Guardant's Lunar assays have recently been released to research networks and biopharmaceutical companies. Lunar-1 is aimed at 15 million cancer survivors who need regular checkups. The largest opportunity for this company, though, is with Lunar-2 for an estimated 35 million at-risk Americans who should receive regular cancer screenings.