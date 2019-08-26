Why Guillemot Corporation S.A.'s (EPA:GUI) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 1997 Claude Guillemot was appointed CEO of Guillemot Corporation S.A. (EPA:GUI). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Claude Guillemot's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Guillemot Corporation S.A. has a market cap of €42m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €571k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €147k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €180m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €120k.

It would therefore appear that Guillemot Corporation S.A. pays Claude Guillemot more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

Is Guillemot Corporation S.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Guillemot Corporation S.A. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 44% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 1.0%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Guillemot Corporation S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 98% over three years, Guillemot Corporation S.A. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Guillemot Corporation S.A., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Guillemot shares with their own money (free access).

