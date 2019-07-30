Here’s why Gujarat Gas Limited’s (NSE:GUJGAS) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll evaluate Gujarat Gas Limited (NSE:GUJGAS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Gujarat Gas:

0.13 = ₹7.0b ÷ (₹72b - ₹17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Gujarat Gas has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Gujarat Gas Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Gujarat Gas's ROCE is meaningfully below the Gas Utilities industry average of 22%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Gujarat Gas's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Gujarat Gas's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:GUJGAS Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Gujarat Gas's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Gujarat Gas has total liabilities of ₹17b and total assets of ₹72b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From Gujarat Gas's ROCE

That said, Gujarat Gas's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. You might be able to find a better investment than Gujarat Gas. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).