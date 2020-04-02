Why H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA’s (ETR:2HRA) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for H&R GmbH KGaA:

0.026 = €15m ÷ (€799m - €223m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, H&R GmbH KGaA has an ROCE of 2.6%.

Does H&R GmbH KGaA Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see H&R GmbH KGaA's ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 7.5%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside H&R GmbH KGaA's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

H&R GmbH KGaA's current ROCE of 2.6% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 12% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how H&R GmbH KGaA's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

XTRA:2HRA Past Revenue and Net Income April 2nd 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for H&R GmbH KGaA.

How H&R GmbH KGaA's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

H&R GmbH KGaA has current liabilities of €223m and total assets of €799m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.