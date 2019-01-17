Why Hafary Holdings Limited’s (SGX:5VS) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at Hafary Holdings Limited (SGX:5VS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hafary Holdings:

0.088 = S$10m ÷ (S$236m – S$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Hafary Holdings has an ROCE of 8.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Hafary Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Hafary Holdings’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Hafary Holdings’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 3.9% average in the Trade Distributors industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from how Hafary Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Hafary Holdings’s current ROCE of 8.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

SGX:5VS Last Perf January 17th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Hafary Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Hafary Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hafary Holdings has total liabilities of S$86m and total assets of S$236m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. Hafary Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.