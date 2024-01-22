Why is New Hampshire the first in the nation primary state? This former lawmaker made it so

EXETER, N.H. — It’s the season where Republican and Democratic presidential candidates alike flood New Hampshire with rallies, billboards and truckloads of campaign swag to attract voters.

But President Joe Biden is nowhere to be seen in the Granite State this year, even as no-chance Democratic challengers like New Age guru Marianne Williamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips hustle for votes here, thanks to a collision between the national Democratic Party and New Hampshire law.

The person to thank for that is Jim Splaine, a sunny, 76-year-old former Democratic member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives who first proposed a bill to mandate the state's first-in-the-nation status back in 1975.

Splaine's law has run smack into the a new electoral calendar set by that Democratic National Committee that's handed pole position to South Carolina's Feb. 3 primary, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6.

New Hampshire, citing both Splaine's legislation and its traditional pride of place as home to the nation's first primary, ignored the Feb. 6 date, and will hold its primary on Tuesday − an entire state thumbing its nose at national Democrats.

The DNC has threatened to sanction local Democrats participating in tomorrow's primary, raising the possibility that the New Hampshire delegation at the party’s nominating convention could be cut in half.

Earlier this month, state Attorney General John Formella said the national party's efforts to discount Tuesday's vote were "false, deceptive and misleading."

State pride over all

Being first means a lot to the Granite State.

New Hampshire held its first presidential primary in May 1916 − a week after the Indiana primary − but legislators soon amended state law to hold the primary on the second Tuesday in March when all the towns in the state would convene, making the state the first in the nation to vote in its primaries.

"Since we are a small state, it is less expensive for candidates to be able to run here and more likely that they are able to meet people," Splaine told USA TODAY. "We talk with people face to face, one on one, and that's a fact that it simply does not occur in a place like New York State, or California or Michigan or some of the southern states of Florida."

"I think that's something that we don't want to lose," he added.

Tensions among Democrats and Republicans led to the 1975 bill

Splaine's law requiring New Hampshire to hold the nation's first primary was born of tensions and political exhaustion following a divisive 1972 Democratic primary riven by the Vietnam War and the Republican party's pummeling after the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon's resignation.

“I mean, people would not talk with one another after the primaries,” Splaine said. “So a huge number of Democrats weren’t so enthused about having the primary anymore and spending time on national politics and Watergate in the early 1970s just drained the Republicans in New Hampshire and they didn't want to participate in the primary process anymore.”

As the 1976 campaign approached, the national Democratic and Republican parties began talking about a regional "New England regional primary" that would have spelled the end for New Hampshire's special status, and, Splaine said, the state's person-to-person retail politics.

During bigger primaries, candidates “don't meet a lot of people in small groups, but they fly into the area and have some debates," Splaine said. "Not only are the candidates' times spread out, but any available funding that they have will be spread out.”

Splaine, then 28, moved to nip the New England primary in the bud, sponsoring a bill that required the New Hampshire primary to take place seven days or more ahead of any other. He worked on the bill with the Republican Gov. Meldrim Thomson Jr., whom he was close with. Back then "Democrats could talk with Republicans and Republicans could talk to Democrats," said Splaine. Now, he said, "that doesn't work quite so much."

The bill passed with a key amendment giving the secretary of state the power to set the primary date.

"That version, it really has worked very well because the Secretary of State can do this all by himself," Splaine said. "He doesn't have to compromise. He doesn't have to meet with other states. He doesn't have to talk with the political parties. He does what he thinks is right."

The bill passed right before the 1976 presidential primary.

Being first "certainly leaves a mark in the country," said Splaine.

DNC tried to challenge New Hampshire status

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status was challenged this election cycle.

Last year, the Democratic National Committee approved a proposal, pushed by Biden, to make South Carolina the first primary, with New Hampshire and Nevada share the date of a second primary. Biden said in a letter outlining the decision that the changes were to empower voters of color and let candidates invest in key battleground states. The two states that have traditionally gone first with their nominating contests, Iowa and New Hampshire, are overwhelmingly white.

But, with Splaine's law requiring New Hampshire to hold the first primary, the Republican-controlled legislature ignored the DNC's February date, and Biden kept his name off the ballot. Local Democrats are pushing an unofficial effort to write in the president's name.

While 21 Democratic candidates are on the ballot Tuesday, Biden’s future candidacy is at “risk” if he doesn’t get 50% of the vote, Splaine said. “But even worse than that…he hasn't been participating in the process. Voters have been denied that opportunity to see him one-on-one, face-to-face."

The DNC sent a letter earlier this month urging the New Hampshire party to “educate the public” that Tuesday's primary was inconsequential. State Attorney General John Formella shot back with cease and desist order saying that falsely telling voters the primary is “meaningless” violates state law.

"Nothing has changed, and we look forward to seeing a great Democratic voter turnout on January 23rd," Formella wrote.

Meanwhile, Splaine said he plans on writing in his mom and dad.

"I love Joe Biden. I first met him in 1987 at the University of New Hampshire," he said. "But other than that, he hasn't been here. He's not going to be here before Tuesday," Splaine said. "I think that is going to hurt him."

Jim Splaine, who served as a New Hampshire State Representative and a New Hampshire State Senator as a member of the Democratic Party, stands for a portrait at The Exeter Inn, January 18, 2024.

