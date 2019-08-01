Why Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:1894) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll evaluate Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1894) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hang Yick Holdings:

0.18 = HK$45m ÷ (HK$286m - HK$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Hang Yick Holdings has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Hang Yick Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Hang Yick Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Construction industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Hang Yick Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

We can see that , Hang Yick Holdings currently has an ROCE of 18%, less than the 61% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Hang Yick Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1894 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 31st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Hang Yick Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Hang Yick Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hang Yick Holdings has total liabilities of HK$42m and total assets of HK$286m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.