'Why is this happening?': Seabrook mom angered after son's shooter released from jail

SEABROOK — The man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Seabrook was recently released from jail following the New Hampshire attorney general’s decision not to bring homicide charges against him.

Garrito Fort, 37, of Seabrook, had been held without bail on an original charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Nov. 1, 2021, when he fatally shot 35-year-old Christopher Coletti and wounded another man. Fort claimed he shot the men in self-defense.

Rockingham Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff granted Garrito Fort's request for bail last week after the attorney general decided not to move forward with a homicide charge in the case.

According to police, the shooting occurred at Fort's home on Boynton Lane after an altercation between Fort, Coletti and Richard Janvrin Jr., 50, allegedly over damage Coletti caused to Fort's vehicle the previous evening. Fort’s attorney claimed Coletti and Janvrin threatened Fort with metal “bars and clubs."

Last week, the attorney general announced that after a "full investigation," including reviewing surveillance footage of the shooting, prosecutors would "be unable to disprove Mr. Fort’s claim of self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt."

Given that decision, Fort's attorney, Brett Newkirk, filed a motion to review Fort’s bail, a request opposed by the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.

In his decision on the motion, Judge David Ruoff ruled Fort’s pre-trial detention was no longer warranted.

"In this case, despite the state's argument to contrary, the fact that the attorney general's office has announced that it will not be filing homicide charges against the defendant is a significant factor in the Court's 'dangerousness' and 'risk of flight' assessment," Ruoff wrote.

Last week, Coletti’s mother, Anna Randall, said she was devastated to hear her son's shooter would not be charged with homicide. This week, she was angered Fort was released.

"Can someone please tell me how I'm supposed to deal with my son's killer getting out of jail today on a personal recognizance?" she said. "Not one dime to get out of jail after killing my son and permanently maiming another? He won't ever have to face charges for what he has done! Why is this happening?"

Story continues

Anna Randall watching a video of her son Chris Coletti, 35, teach his daughter to ice skate. Coletti was fatally shot Nov. 1, and Randall is outraged his alleged shooting will not be charged with murder.

County attorney opposed bail

Assistant County Attorney Melissa Fales argued Fort should remain behind bars because nothing has changed since the last time he was denied bail.

At that hearing, Fort was charged with three additional felony charges from unrelated matters involving a firearm, incidents occurring weeks before to the Nov. 1 shooting.

The first two incidences were on Oct. 7, when Fort is accused of allegedly threatening a homeless couple sleeping in their car parked near his Boynton Lane home. According to court documents, Fort allegedly confronted a woman sitting in the driver’s seat and “stuck a gun” to the side of her head and said, “get the (expletive) out of here.” He then allegedly went to the passenger's side and pistol-whipped a man, causing a broken finger and lacerations to his face that allegedly required an emergency room visit.

The third incident occurred later in October, when Fort allegedly told another man walking his dog near his property to “get the (expletive) out of here,” again with allegations that Fort held a gun at the time.

"The evidence presented at that hearing is still the same evidence on what happened on Nov. 1 and weeks leading up," Fales said. She also noted that Fort has a "criminal history that is significant" including kidnapping and assault and battery charges from Massachusetts.

Defense claims credibility issues in other cases

Fort’s attorney Brett Newkirk argued bail should be "perceived in a different light," given the attorney general's decision not to move forward with the homicide charge. He told the judge that for more than an hour Fort spoke with police following his arrest explaining what happened.

"In this case, the videotape showed exactly what he was saying was in fact true," Newkirk said. "...After the tape was viewed they could not disprove self-defense."

‘This is not justice’: Seabrook mom outraged man who shot son won’t face murder charge

Newkirk added the three other felony charges were used during the last hearing to create a narrative "that this guy is a hot-headed, out of control and would shoot anyone." However, he continued, there were credibility issues with the alleged victims.

Newkirk argued the couple claiming Fort pistol-whipped one of them told police they went to Exeter Hospital with injuries. But, Newkirk said, he has yet to see the state provide any evidence to back up that claim.

According to Newkirk, the couple was passed out in the car and drug users themselves facing criminal charges of their own.

The other victim who was out walking his dog, according to Newkirk, told police he "may have seen a gun." That victim was a friend of Richard Janvrin Sr., who is the father of the other man shot on Nov. 1.

Newkirk added Fort has no criminal history of violent firearms offenses.

Fort not allowed to remain in New Hampshire

According to Ruoff’s decision, the judge took into consideration all the alleged offenses took place at Fort's home.

"Thus, while serious, the charge conduct is not predatory in nature, but rather limited to encounters with strangers (to him) who were outside his home," Ruoff wrote in his ruling. "To be clear, the Court is not finding that the pending charges are not serious or that, if convicted, the defendant would not be significantly punished for his behavior. However, bail is not supposed to be penal in nature – it is not for punishment."

As part of Fort’s bail conditions, he must stay with his father in Massachusetts and is prohibited from being in New Hampshire, except for appearing in court when required.

According to Ruoff’s ruling, if Fort violates his bail conditions, he will be subject to immediate arrest.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seabrook NH Garrito Fort fatally shot man in ‘self-defense’ is released