Why the ‘happy hormone’ has become the modern drug of choice

I’m standing in a mirror-lined room, as multicoloured lights hanging from the ceiling fade and brighten. Disorientating sounds batter my senses. It feels both infinite and claustrophobic.

It’s the sort of scene I’ve grown used to seeing on other peoples’ social-media pages. Now, a blockbuster art exhibition is an opportunity for a new profile photograph, rather than a space for quiet contemplation.

Artists such as Yayoi Kusama, with her Instagrammable infinity rooms, have capitalised on a desire for more immersion into contexts that translate seamlessly into digital media. Even the departed masters are getting in on the act. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000-sq-ft light-and-sound spectacular featuring two-storey projections of the artist’s most compelling works – more theme park than art gallery.

And now Dopamine Land has opened its doors: an 11-room “immersive” experience in South Kensington that promises to transport guests to an interactive “world of happiness” via colour-filled spaces designed to stir up childhood memories and stimulate the senses.

It is the name that has attracted me to sample the experience. Fever, the live entertainment discovery platform behind Dopamine Land, chose it because of dopamine’s role in our feelings of happiness – but it’s also tapped into a very current concern.

Dopamine might be commonly called the “happy hormone”, but there’s a growing consensus that modern life has made dopamine addicts of us all, ultimately blunting our sensitivity to pleasure.

What is dopamine?

“Dopamine dressing is a hot trend for 2022,” shouts the headline on an online women’s magazine. A picture of Helen Mirren in bold and bright separates is used to illustrate how wearing clothes that you find fun can boost your mood.

For Dr Ciara McCabe, a professor of neuroscience at the University of Reading, it’s an example of how dopamine is often confused with another neurotransmitter and hormone: serotonin.

Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers, used by the nervous system, which regulate countless functions and processes in your body, from sleep to metabolism.

Where serotonin helps is with mood regulation, McCabe says. “Dopamine is more involved in the initial pleasure of something and then in the excitement and expectation of that reward.”

So rather than giving us pleasure itself, as is commonly thought, dopamine motivates us to do things we think will bring pleasure.

For our hunter-gatherer ancestors, dopamine was crucial for creating motivation to keep them going to search for food, even after they had just had a meal; impelling them to check under that same rock where they last found a tasty grub. Now, we’re more motivated to check our mobile phones over and over again in case a juicy message has arrived.

While dopamine is involved in pleasure, it’s not the whole picture. The opioid and cannabinoid systems, networks of receptors in the nervous system and elsewhere, are also part of the biological picture of how we respond to pleasure; and dopamine is also implicated in many neurological processes such as cognition, memory, learning, fine motor control (Parkinson’s disease symptoms mainly result from low or falling levels of dopamine) and even pain.

That dopamine is more involved in the “wanting” part of the reward process was discovered by neurologist Wolfram Schultz in the 1980s and 1990s, via a series of experiments conducted with macaques. He demonstrated that when the monkeys received a reward (fruit juice), the activity of dopamine neurons in a brain area, known as the basal ganglia, increased, causing the cells to release the neurotransmitter. He also showed that this neural pattern changes as the animal learns how to respond to receive the reward – and that learnt cues could trigger changes even in the absence of a reward.

In humans, the equivalent would be the sound of glasses clinking being enough to spike the desire for an ice- cold beer. “It’s why, with addictions like alcoholism, it’s best to avoid the cues in the first place,” explains McCabe. “The cue of walking into a pub is likely to get your dopamine firing more than when you get the actual drink in your mouth.”

If at the beginning the reward is new, unexpected and surprising, then the dopamine will fire. Over time, it learns to fire at the time of the expectation.

“We might not be aware of the biology, but we’re all familiar with the idea that the excitement of a party on a Friday night is often more pleasurable than the party itself turns out to be.”

Dopamine is one of the many factors that can contribute to addiction. You can’t be addicted to dopamine. But it does play an important role in motivating you to seek out pleasurable experiences. Part of the reason some people might have more addictive personalities is associated with their brain being more responsive to dopamine, making them more likely to be sensitive to incentives and rewards.

Dopamine overdose

The Mad Men of the 1950s unwittingly mastered the art of exploiting our dopamine desires via advertising – the enticing packaging that often promises more than it delivers.

Today it is the bods in Silicon Valley who have become the manipulators of our dopamine levels.

In 2019, Aza Raskin, who created the “infinite scroll” in 2006, a feature on sites such as Facebook and Twitter that allows users to continuously move up or down a page, removing any need to press “refresh” or hit a “next page” button, apologised for his creation. The concept is sometimes referred to as a “dopamine-seeking reward loop”.

Anna Lembke - Steve Fisch

Six months ago, the psychiatrist and author Dr Anna Lembke published Dopamine Nation, which argued that we’re living in a time of unprecedented access to high-reward, high-dopamine stimuli: drugs, food, news, gambling, shopping, gaming, texting, sexting, Facebooking, Instagramming, YouTubing, tweeting…

For her, we have a problem of compulsive overconsumption; loading the next Netflix show when we should be going to sleep, checking our phones for the next message. Or in her own case, checking out the next romantic novel to read.

As someone who previously believed she was immune to the problem of addiction, it was very interesting for Lembke to observe herself becoming an addict to digital books.

“I don’t think it would have happened without my Kindle. It was my access to an unlimited quantity of these formulaic types of novels. Designed to keep me turning the pages, instantly accessible at the click of a finger… that’s what put me into this category of addiction to a certain type of fantastic and escape literature,” she tells me over the phone from California, where she is chief of the Stanford University Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic.

Hers was the kind of addiction that wouldn’t have been possible 20 years ago, but is now quite commonplace.

Where our ancient wiring for processing pleasure and pain evolved for a world of scarcity and ever-present danger, in today’s world of technology, she says: “We now live in a world of overwhelming abundance in which we are constantly tempted and even encouraged to consume highly reinforcing drugs and behaviours. And our brains are not evolved for that fire hose of dopamine.”

Treat brain

The pandemic has been blamed for exacerbating our problem with dopamine; getting us addicted to longing.

If, as a 2010 Dutch study found, our brains release more dopamine while planning a vacation than taking it, then what happened 10 years later in March 2020 when we couldn’t go anywhere? We shopped and binged on streaming platforms instead. In the first lockdown about 40 per cent of UK shoppers said they had been shopping more online, compared with before the pandemic. By February 2021, however, this percentage had grown to approximately 71 per cent.

The phenomenon known as “treat brain” impelled many to shop online in search of a dopamine hit. These treats were a sticking plaster to cover the problems we had in our lives at that time. A momentary distraction; the pleasure faded the moment you moved an item from in your basket to “confirmation of your order”.

This is my own Achilles’ heel. En route from the office to a preview of Dopamine Land, I find myself detouring via the King’s Road, where enticing boutiques call to me. Even when I’ve had no money to spare, I’ve delighted in inexpensive eBay finds. Somehow the high of the “win” and the arrival of the parcel eclipses the actual physical item in my hands.

The more we get what we want, the dopamine fades – and so we crave more.

More is not necessarily more

The root of our modern problem with dopamine stems from the fact that it dulls with repeated exposure to the pleasurable activity or object.

“Over time, when you repeat the reward over and over, the dopamine actually turns off and doesn’t fire any more,” explains McCabe. This dopamine becomes about habit, rather than real pleasure. So our relentless pursuit of pleasure actually leads to the inability to experience it.

Meanwhile, companies competing for our attention seek to offer us bigger and more exciting experiences. Art exhibitions become immersive playgrounds. Cinemas try to compete with your home set-up, offering reclining sofas, wine and pizza.

Attention deficit

If you remember the pleasure of reading for hours on end without interruption, you are probably old enough to not have grown up with mobile phones. Today, reaching a flow state of absorbed concentration can feel impossible.

According to a 2022 survey by King’s College London, 50 per cent of responders said that, despite their best efforts, they sometimes can’t stop checking their smartphones when they should be focusing on other things, with this proving a struggle for middle-aged people as well as the young.

Meanwhile people were more likely than not to feel their attention span is shorter than it used to be (49 per cent vs 23 per cent).

While there is a lack of long-term studies that show that our attention spans have actually declined, there is clearly a public perception that our ability to concentrate has worsened.

Dopamine is a crucial chemical for concentration. Ritalin, a drug often used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) works by increasing the levels of dopamine that binds to the receptors and increases the flow of communication between these cells.

While there is no evidence that modern life is causing ADHD – the rise in cases is likely to be the result of better diagnostics – research has shown technology can interfere with our ability to concentrate; for example, switching our attention between social media, smartphones, tablets as well as TV, radio, or other media harms our ability to complete simple tasks.

Even university faculties aren’t immune. “As a professor and faculty,” says Lembke, “we have to get up and do a song and dance and hope that we are interesting enough that our students aren’t looking at their phones every 30 seconds, but rather only every five minutes.

“We’re competing with these digital drugs and it’s clearly a losing battle.”

The impact on our mental health, from extended use of social media in particular, says Lembke, is that we enter a dopamine deficit as our brain tries to compensate for all the dopamine released.

“What’s happening is our brains are down-regulating our own dopamine production and transmissions. So it’s really putting us into a state of depression in order to adjust and compensate for a world of pleasure.”

How to find dopamine balance

In 2020, a lifestyle fad emerged from the world’s tech centre, Silicon Valley: dopamine fasting, which involves cutting yourself off from almost all stimulation for 24 hours.

Proponents believed they were so overloaded by media and distractions and the constant dopamine “hits”, that they had become numb to them.

While dopamine doesn’t actually decrease when you avoid overstimulating activities, if you’re struggling with anhedonia – the inability to feel pleasure, a common symptom of depression – Lembke advocates a period of abstinence from your drug of choice.

You’ll know if you have a “drug” – if there’s something you consume more of than you want and you have difficulty stopping. It might feel soothing, but the cumulative effects make you feel worse, and it interferes with your goals and values.

The aim, says Lembke, is to restore baseline homeostasis. “Typically you do that by abstaining long enough for the brain to get the signals that it needs to reset the dopamine reward cycle.”

She warns that you’ll feel worse before you feel better. You might even experience anxiety, irritability, insomnia and depression. Total abstinence, in Lembke’s opinion, is more effective than enforced moderation.

“The key is that these behaviours can hijack our reward pathways such that other more modest rewards are no longer salient and interesting.”

In her clinical experience it takes 30 days on average for the brain to reset reward pathways. If you manage to reset, she adds: “You’ll find yourselves able to take more joy in more modest rewards.”

And then after those 30 days, if you decide you want to go back to using in moderation, Lembke advocates a self-binding strategy to moderate. Making an agreement with yourself that you will only use your drug on Fridays and Saturdays. Or two hours a day, or after I’ve completed another task, like applying for a new job.

There’s also categorical self-binding, where you set limits for yourself within a certain category. You group things into what you can and cannot do. So if you know that following a certain type of subject in the news fuels your addiction, avoid that topic in particular.

As we conclude our conversation I sit for a few moments. A fire is lit in my wood-burning stove; the primordial television. How comfortable would I be with sitting here with no other stimuli?

Later that week, at Dopamine Land, I can see how its rooms offering photo-opportunities galore will spike the dopamine levels of many young social-media addicts.

I leave feeling a little flat and wander back along the King’s Road. I don’t buy anything, but I give £10 to a man collecting for a food poverty charity. I tell him he looks happy. He beams back at me. “I’m so pleased you recognised that. I meet so many people who aren’t. I sometimes wonder if they prefer being unhappy.”