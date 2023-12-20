Why harnessing AI in Florida’s agriculture industry and beyond is important

The foundation of Florida’s economic prosperity and environmental vitality is not immediately visible; it is hidden in a vast network of underground aquifers. These subterranean limestone structures, brimming with fresh water, are not simply a source of sustenance - they are the very foundation of life, quenching the thirst of our residents and nourishing our family farms by supplying 90% of our water needs. Sadly, these essential water reserves are now facing significant threats due to the unique characteristics of our soil, fluctuations in the water table, the porous nature of bedrock, and the frequent heavy rains that introduce pollutants into their depths.

Aerial image of Wakulla Spring, one of Florida’s large magnitude springs. Wakulla Spring is a karst feature formed by the dissolution of limestone over geologic time. The groundwater that discharges at Wakulla Spring comes from the Floridan aquifer.

Our state's charm, attracting millions of tourists each year, is intricately connected to its pristine waters and unspoiled coastlines. However, this idyllic image is marred by the reality of water contamination, exacerbated by antiquated wastewater management systems. This issue is stark, with over 1.6 billion gallons of untreated sewage compromising our communities and natural habitats from 2015 to 2020— a direct result of the state's outdated infrastructure, insufficient maintenance, growing population pressures, and the challenges posed by rising sea levels impacting our predominantly flat landscapes.

Confronting these environmental challenges, Florida's agricultural sector—which plays an integral role in the state's economy and food supply—is at an inflection point. To support an expanding population and enhance agricultural productivity, the industry is pivoting towards innovative solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies are at the forefront of this transition.

Investment in AI technologies is set to surge, with projections showing a growth from $1.7 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $4.7 billion by 2028, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 23.1%. Concurrently, the global market for the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture, which stood at $27.1 billion in 2021, is forecasted to increase to $84.5 billion by 2031. To address the challenges ahead, our state legislature has an opportunity to embrace AI and IOT’s ability to strengthen the transformation of our agricultural sector by encouraging similar investment in Florida. Rather than potentially stifling growth with overregulation, it’s critical to support these technologies’ continued deployment for new, real-world applications.

Emerging technologies are reshaping the agricultural landscape of Florida in remarkable ways:

Precision Agriculture: The use of GPS and GIS for meticulous field management, with variable rate technology allowing tailored application of resources, optimizing output while minimizing resources.

Drone Technology: Aerial drones are surveying lands, monitoring crop health, and even performing tasks like seeding and spraying, which enhances efficiency and reduces the manual workload.

Smart Irrigation Systems: AI and IoT combine to create irrigation systems that respond dynamically to real-time soil and atmospheric data, significantly conserving water resources.

Robotics and Automation: The deployment of robotic harvesters and driverless tractors is emerging to counter labor shortages and streamline farming operations.

Genetic Innovation: CRISPR and similar technologies are being utilized to develop crops that are more resilient to environmental stresses and disease.

The integration of AI and IoT in Florida's agriculture is not merely an advancement in productivity. It represents a strong commitment to safeguarding our precious water resources. Technologies like autonomous crop management and sophisticated IoT sensors are revolutionizing irrigation practices, ensuring water is used judiciously and endorsing sustainable farming.

Florida’s agricultural sector is redefining national benchmarks, masterfully integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to pioneer a synergistic equilibrium between cutting-edge innovation and rigorous environmental stewardship. This auspicious convergence heralds a new epoch in which agricultural advancement and the conservation of water resources proceed in lockstep, setting a precedent for a globally sustainable and robust food system.

