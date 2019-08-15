Why Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Could Be Worth Watching

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), which is in the life sciences business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Harvard Bioscience’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Harvard Bioscience still cheap?

Great news for investors – Harvard Bioscience is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $3.18, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Harvard Bioscience’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Harvard Bioscience?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Harvard Bioscience, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although HBIO is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HBIO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HBIO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

