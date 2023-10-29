Why hasn’t Texas Rangers legend Nolan Ryan thrown out a first pitch this postseason?

Nolan Ryan , the legendary Texas Rangers pitcher and former team president and CEO, has yet to make an appearance this postseason.

The Rangers are playing the Arizona Diamonbacks in the 2023 World Series with the first two games being played at Globle Life Field in Arlington. It’s the team’s first World Series appearance since Ryan’s tenure as team president.

In Game 1, former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch. In game 2, future Hall of Famer Adrián Beltré got the nod.

The Rangers reached out to Nolan Ryan and invited him to both the American League Championship Series and the World Series, spokesperson John Blake said in an email to the Star-Telegram.

“He told us he wasn’t available to attend,” Blake said.

Ryan played for the Rangers from 1989 to 1993, and was inducted in the the Hall of Fame as a Ranger in 1999. Ryan was hired as Rangers president in 2008 and was part of the ownership group that purchased the team in 2010. He was later given the title of CEO. He resigned as Rangers CEO in 2013, and was an adviser for the Houston Astros from 2014-2019.

He threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the final game at Globe Life Park.