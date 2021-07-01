Why hasn't the FDA fully approved the COVID-19 vaccines?
With the Delta coronavirus variant posing a serious risk to unvaccinated Americans, some experts are calling for the FDA to fully approve the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently being used under emergency use authorization. Yahoo News Medical Contributor, Dr. Kavita Patel, explains some of the reasons why the agency may have not given the full approval yet, and why it is important that they do at this crucial moment in the pandemic.