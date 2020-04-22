Why You Should Like Hawkins, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HWKN) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hawkins:

0.12 = US$40m ÷ (US$387m - US$51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Hawkins has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Hawkins's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Hawkins's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.0% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Hawkins compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Hawkins's past growth compares to other companies.

NasdaqGS:HWKN Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Hawkins's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hawkins has current liabilities of US$51m and total assets of US$387m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Hawkins's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Hawkins could be worth a closer look. Hawkins shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .