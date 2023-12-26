Why is it so hazy today in Phoenix? What to know about air quality

The weather in metro Phoenix appeared to be hazy the day after Christmas.

After a storm and cold spell, many metro Phoenix residents might wonder if it is safe to be outside or set off fireworks in celebration as they spend time with their loved ones for the holiday season.

Here's what you need to know about air quality in metro Phoenix on Tuesday.

What is the air quality like today?

In metro Phoenix, Tuesday's air quality was mostly "good," according to the Maricopa County Air Quality Department status map.

Areas in north and south Phoenix were labeled as having "moderate" air quality. The air quality for one area in west Phoenix, near 39th Avenue and Thomas Road, bordered "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Is there a no-burn day in effect?

A "No Burn Day" was issued for Tuesday by the Maricopa County Air Quality Department due to high levels of smoke, also known as Particulate Matter 2.5.

The following mandatory restrictions were put in effect:

Wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimeneas, outdoor fire pits, and similar outdoor fires (including hotels and restaurants and individuals/businesses that have permits for open burning) were prohibited.

Employees and contractors of government entities were prohibited from operating leaf blowers. Residents were encouraged to avoid using leaf blowers during pollution advisories.

Off-road vehicle use should be avoided.

People with heart or lung diseases, older adults, and children were most likely to be affected by the smoke pollution, according to the air quality department. Smoke could travel deeply into the respiratory tract and cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat, and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath.

Exposure to the fine particles could also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

When can I legally set off fireworks?

Starting Tuesday, permissible consumer fireworks could be used through Jan. 4, according to Arizona law. The sale of permissible consumer fireworks was already permitted starting Dec. 10 and continuing through Jan. 3.

All other fireworks were prohibited except those authorized by a local fire department permit.

The law does not apply to the sale and use of novelties known as snappers, party poppers, glow worms, snakes, toy smoke devices and sparklers, which are permitted at all times.

The law may be updated and can be referred to for current requirements and dates.

Use of consumer fireworks is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. However, Phoenix and other cities may allow for their use between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. Jan. 1 for the New Year.

Check with your local fire department for additional regulations and dates before use.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why is it so hazy today in Phoenix? What to know about air quality