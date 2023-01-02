Here’s Why Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Declined in Q3

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is a real estate investment trust. On December 30, 2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) stock closed at $19.27 per share. One-month return of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was -5.68%, and its shares lost 42.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has a market capitalization of $7.334 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) manages a portfolio of medical office building properties. The recent rise in interest rates has depressed real estate values along with the valuations of REITs. In addition, the recently completed acquisition of another large publicly traded medical office building REIT with poorer recent results was not well received by investors.”

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) at the end of the third quarter, which was 30 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in another article and shared the best real stocks to buy according to Charles Fitzgerald’s V3 Capital. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.