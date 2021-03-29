Why my heart breaks for what has become of my beloved Burma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcia Delves Broughton
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcia Delves Broughton was born in Burma in 1949 but was forced to leave in 1968 after a military coup - John Lawrence
Marcia Delves Broughton was born in Burma in 1949 but was forced to leave in 1968 after a military coup - John Lawrence

It was my golden wedding anniversary on Feb 2, when I switched on my television, expecting the usual dull, depressing news about coronavirus. But what flashed up on the screen instead was a series of terrifying images from my beautiful home country, Burma (now known by some – though not by me – as Myanmar).

I watched with horror as the military drove trucks through Yangon, the capital city and my old home, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy under the leadership of my old schoolmate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was deposed and placed under house arrest for the second time in her life, for the spurious accusation of illegally importing walkie-talkies.

Standing in my living room in Oxford, more than 5,000 miles away, I became overwhelmed with memories. I thought of my warm childhood, sitting beneath the fruit trees in my grandmother’s garden; and of our family’s hurried and torturous escape. I tried to keep calm, but couldn’t stop the tears.

In the two months since the coup, the south-east Asian country has been plunged once again into violence. Day after day, young protesters line the streets – acts of defiance usually met with brutal retribution from army leaders. On Saturday, the bloodiest day since the coup, the military killed more than 100 at pro-democracy protests across the country, prompting international outrage. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, described the violence as a “new low”. Those scenes of violence have now come to encapsulate Burma, in the Western consciousness at least. But they couldn’t be more different to my own cocooned childhood.

Born in 1949, I was raised during Burma’s “golden era”, part of the first cohort of children with no memory of British rule, although I still learnt English at the English Methodist School, the first choice for the children of the Burmese elite. There, I studied the kings and queens of Great Britain, and read Burmese Days, George Orwell’s unflattering account of life as a colonial soldier in the waning days of the Empire. I was at school with Suu Kyi; I remember her signing up to be a school prefect, telling younger pupils to get into line.

My mother, Daw Aye Myint (baptised Sylvia), was a film producer; we lived in the wealthy Inya area of Yangon, among other educated, internationally-minded families, near the glittering golden pagoda, and near where Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest decades later.

My grandmother ran the largest film studio in Burma, making her one of the richest women in the country, as well as a network of cinemas (the most famous being the Palladium in Rangoon). I always looked forward to the school holidays because it meant more time at grannyma’s home, where the Indian servants brought fresh eggs into the house each morning, and my great-aunts woke before dawn to cook breakfast, using fruit and vegetables bought from the ladies who came house to house carrying trays on their heads.

Later, my grandmother built the whole family a two-storied colonial mansion back in Yangon, which enjoyed an upstairs veranda, where we spent many summer evenings listening to the BBC World Service, overlooking the dragonflies on the Inya Lake, with icy drinks to keep us cool amid the vibrant monsoon heat.

I remember, as a young child, watching my French-English grandfather, sat in his wooden chair, a row of mango trees in front of him and a small table beside him, laden with books. He must then have truly known happiness – as did we all in those long and love-filled days, when the sun seemed to beat down on us from all angles.

That all ended on March 2 1962, when the military launched its first coup, after 14 years of self-governance. We lived near the university, and suddenly heard machine gun fire in the streets. “Something’s gone wrong,” my mother told us, fear in her voice. A servant told us that soldiers were shooting students in the street; my mother ordered us to hide under our beds until the shooting stopped.

After that, life became rather bleak. The country became the Socialist Republic of Myanmar, inspired by the principles of Leninist Russia (some Burmese refugees like me still tend not to use the name “Myanmar”, because we associate it with the military). Our family wealth vanished when my grandmother’s cinema chain was seized by the state, with no compensation. We were given ration books, with measly food allowances – one loaf of bread and two ounces of sugar a week.

Eventually, six years after the coup, the military ordered our family of five to leave Burma. They gave us just one pound each, and subjected us to a painful whole-body search before we were allowed to board the plane. My maternal aunt came to say goodbye on the runway – and, when the guards weren’t looking, swapped handbags with my mother. The bag she gave us contained a stash of family jewellery, which we sold upon arrival in Bangladesh to keep us afloat financially. It was the last time I saw my aunt; we were immensely grateful.

In Bangladesh, I met my husband, the Rev Simon Delves Broughton, a Christian missionary. For several years, I helped him with missionary work, even at one point meeting Mother Theresa of Calcutta. I moved with him to Oxford in 1974; the rest of my family went our separate ways – some to America, some to Australia.

I’m still an immigrant here, but it’s fair to say that I’ve become fully immersed into the British establishment. I studied Theology at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford, and sometimes lecture on Burmese history at St Anthony’s College. I’m heavily involved in my church group at the Oxford Oratory. My son, Philip, attended Eton, where he befriended Jo Johnson, the former Cabinet minister. Philip later went on to write for this newspaper, where he rubbed shoulders with Jo’s older brother, Boris. Jo was even best man at Philip’s wedding.

Marcia married Rev Simon Delves Broughton in 1971
Marcia married Rev Simon Delves Broughton in 1971

But still, my heart bleeds for Burma. I returned a decade ago, during its brief interlude of peace. My grandmother’s mansion was covered with overgrown greenery; the windows were broken, and the shutters smashed. The Yangon Palladium – once the crowning jewel of her cinema empire – had been turned into a hotel. Now, it’s not guaranteed I’ll ever get to return.

It was particularly upsetting to read in 2017 about the military’s crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim ethnic minority, which has sent hundreds of thousands fleeing across the border into Bangldesh. Suu Kyi, once a human rights icon, has now faced international criticism for what the UN describes as a refusal to protect the Rohingya. It all chimes so poorly with my memories of such a kind, tranquil land.

One day last year, I was queuing at Oxford’s Ashmolean, when I heard a group of young Burmese men and women chatting away behind me. I turned around and struck up a conversation; they were delighted to hear my stories. I was amazed to see a group of young Burmese travellers enriching their education abroad.

It gave me hope for the country I remember so well from those long, exquisite Burmese days.

East Meets West by Marcia Delves Broughton (£14.99) is out now

As told to Luke Mintz

Recommended Stories

  • US cuts trade ties to Myanmar, leaving internet access uncertain

    The U.S. government has cut trade ties to Myanmar, two months after the country's military staged a coup overthrowing the country's president and also its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and killed at least 200 protesters resulting from its offensive. In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the trade suspension would be "effective immediately" and will remain in place "until the return of a democratically elected government." "The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government, which has been the foundation of Burma’s economic growth and reform," said Tai.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Miss Grand Myanmar pleads for help for her country

    "Today, in my country, Myanmar, while I'm doing speech on this day, there are so many people dying," said Miss Grand Myanmar, Han Lay, during her over two-minute speech on the Miss Grand International pageant stage.After the bloodiest day since the February 1 military coup, with 114 deaths on Saturday (March 27), thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform.Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, said during a parade to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

  • Myanmar troops open fire on mourners at funeral of protester killed in 'bloodiest day'

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire on mourners at a funeral held on Sunday for one of more than 100 people killed during anti-coup protests the day before, witnesses said. Troops shot at the mourners as they gathered in the town of Bago, near the capital, Yangon, for the funeral of a student who was among 114 people killed on Saturday, according to three people who spoke to Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Aye, who had come to pay her respects for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student. Although there were no reports of casualties at the funeral, two people were reported to have been killed by security forces at protests on Sunday elsewhere in Myanmar. The latest trouble came as the defence chiefs of 12 countries condemned the use of deadly force by Myanmar’s military. Saturday was the worst day of violence yet since the military takeover on February 1. In a rare joint statement, the defence chiefs of Britain, the U.S., Australia and other countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe urged Myanmar’s armed forces and security services to stop using violence against unarmed civilians. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the statement read. It was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. The condemnation came as the death toll following the Feb. 1 military coup rose to at least 423, and as the Myanmar embassy in London revealed it had met with Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, who is pressing to speak with his detained mother.

  • Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the city of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. "It's a situation that fills us with sadness, pain and shame," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference which was dedicated to defending the rights of women and featured video by speakers including French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • 'We trusted that our equipment would work," says Army vet, as U.S. trial over 3M earplugs begins

    When U.S. combat veteran Dave Henderson completed his first deployment to Iraq in 2010, he began to experience ringing in his ears and struggled to hear what others around him picked up with ease. Henderson blames the hearing damage on an earplug that the military bought by the millions from 3M Co and he is one of more than 200,000 veterans and service members suing the company, claiming it covered up known design defects from the Department of Defense. "We had no choice but to use the 3M earplugs," said Henderson, 36, who earned a Bronze Star Medal while in the Army from 2007 to 2013.

  • Too quiet for comfort: Spanish party town worries about tourist season

    Quiet and birdsong have replaced the sounds of thumping music and fun-loving tourists in the popular Mallorca resort of Magaluf, and the prospect of another potentially lost season is weighing heavily on locals. Along the deserted main drag, bars that usually throng with mainly British tourists to the Spanish island are shuttered. But for locals, peace and quiet doesn't pay the bills.

  • Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China

    A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found. Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians. Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm.

  • U.S. suspends all trade engagement with Myanmar until elected government returns

    The United States is immediately suspending all engagement with Myanmar under a 2013 trade and investment agreement until the return of a democratically elected government, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday. Saturday was the bloodiest day of protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 people killed. Tai said in a statement that Myanmar security forces' killing of peaceful protesters, students, workers and labor leaders and children "has shocked the conscience of the international community."

  • 'This is brutal savagery': Myanmar sees bloodiest day since coup

    Mourners and protesters take to the streets after the country suffered its deadliest weekend since the February 1 military coup. Funerals are being held for some of the more than 100 victims who were killed by soldiers and police, as the regime staged a major show of might for Armed Forces Day. The violence over the weekend that took the lives of a number of child victims was ‘brutal savagery’ that showed ‘the real face of the Burmese military’ according to Human Rights Watch, but there will be ‘continued resistance and protests’.

  • Myanmar coup: Generals celebrated amid global fury over massacre

    As 100 died and the US condemned their "reign of terror", the coup leaders held an Armed Forces Day celebration.

  • Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over numerous reprimands in Russian penal colony

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, says he could be sent to solitary confinement over numerous reprimands for minor infractions, such as getting out of bed early. Mr Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has been in custody since he returned to Russia in January after being attacked with a deadly nerve agent in August 2020. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison last month for failing to see his probation officer while undergoing treatment in Germany, where he had been airlifted after falling into a coma in Siberia. Mr Navalny has accused the Kremlin of being behind the attack, which it denies. Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post uploaded by his team on Monday that he risks being put in solitary confinement as a punishment after he was given six reprimands in the prison colony in the past two weeks. Rights activists and former prisoners have described the IK-2 colony about 120 kilometres east of Moscow as “one of the worst” prisons in Russia where inmates are constantly monitored and punished for the most minor perceived infractions.

  • Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.

    The victim said he was approached by someone asking for spare change, when he refused, the person allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the throat area, according to police.

  • U.S. tries to break Iran nuclear deadlock with a new proposal for Tehran

    The proposal, which would include some sanctions relief for Iran, comes as Iranian elections loom.

  • U.S. joint chiefs sign rare international statement condemning Myanmar's military following deadly protests

    Military leaders from 12 countries, including the United States, issued a rare joint statement Saturday night condemning the use of force by Myanmar's security forces following the deadliest day of anti-coup protests since the movement began. Security forces reportedly killed 114 people, including children, as the ruling military junta, which seized power from the civilian government on Feb. 1, celebrated Armed Forces Day. The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, chaired by Gen. Mark Milley, joined their counterparts from Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in signing the brief statement, which urged Myanmar's military to "cease violence and work to continue to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions." Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also tweeted his support for the statement. The recent reports of violence out of Myanmar (Burma) are deeply disturbing. I stand with General Milley, Admiral Davidson, and other military leaders around the world in condemning this violence. https://t.co/MpmgYbXZX0 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 28, 2021 Meanwhile, Tom Andrews, the United Nation's special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, called for "robust coordinated action" from the international community. "Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them," he said, per CNN. "The people of Myanmar need the world's support." On Sunday, security forces again opened fire, this time at a crowd that had gathered for a funeral for one of Saturday's victims. There have been no reports of casualties. Read more at Reuters and CNN. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victoriesCDC director warns of 'impending doom' as COVID-19 cases tick upwards

  • Nigerians' appetite for bitcoins grows despite ban

    When Nigerian office worker Chigoziri Okeke bought cryptocurrency for the first time in 2016, he was only looking to make an online payment. But the 10 percent gain on his wallet’s balance after a few days fired up the 27-year-old's interest.

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Motel Now On Sale For $1.6M – But There’s A Catch

    The Rosebud Motel, which appeared in every episode of comedy classic Schitt’s Creek, has hit the marketplace. It’s priced to sell at $1.6 million US. The real building is actually named the Hockley Motel, located in Mono, Ontario, about 50 miles northwest of downtown Toronto. Before fame and the sitcom struck, the structure was used as […]

  • Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Colorado officer

    A Roman Catholic funeral Mass was being celebrated Monday for a Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman had opened fire. The draped casket of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, was flanked by six candles during a traditional Latin Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. Seating was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions but the service was being shown on a livestream provided by the Archdiocese of Denver that is also being shown on television stations.

  • US lawmakers decry violence against Asians in Georgia visit

    Members of Congress laid flowers Sunday at the three massage businesses in Georgia where a gunman killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, and demanded that prosecutors charge the suspect with a hate crime and the U.S. Department of Justice take a leading role in the probe. The congressional delegation was led by members of the Asian Pacific American Caucus, which said Asian Americans have faced increased hostility since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The lawmakers said they wanted to experience the shooter's roughly 30-mile (48-kilometer) trip from Cherokee County, where police say he killed four people at Youngs Asian Massage, to Atlanta, where he is accused of shooting and killing four more people at two businesses across the street from each other.

  • NBA fans react to seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge joining the Nets

    The Nets have already assembled one of the most decorated superteams we’ve ever seen in the NBA, led by a pair of league MVPs in Kevin Durant and James Harden, and a seven-time All-Star in Kyrie Irving. On Saturday, the Nets just added another seven-time All-Star to the roster, who is primed to fill a significant hole in the middle of the floor. LaMarcus Aldridge, who was just bought out by the Spurs after the trade deadline, will reportedly join the Nets on a one-year deal, according to a report from Shams Charania. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets plan to play Aldridge at center