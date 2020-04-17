Why Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 2011 Mike Gerdin was appointed CEO of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Heartland Express

How Does Mike Gerdin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Heartland Express, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$758k over the year to December 2019. That's just a smallish increase of 7.3% on last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth US$758k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$4.9m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Heartland Express. On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Heartland Express pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, in comparison to the wider industry.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Heartland Express, below.

NasdaqGS:HTLD CEO Compensation April 17th 2020 More

Is Heartland Express, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Heartland Express, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 14% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 2.3%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Heartland Express, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 0.7%, Heartland Express, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

It looks like Heartland Express, Inc. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. We're not critical of the remuneration Mike Gerdin receives, but it would be good to see improved returns to shareholders before the remuneration grows too much. When I see fairly low remuneration, combined with earnings per share growth, but without big share price gains, it makes me want to research the potential for future gains. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 2 warning signs for Heartland Express (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.