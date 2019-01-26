Why Hedge Fund Titan Ray Dalio Says the US Stock Market is Lurching Toward Recession

ray dalio us stock market recession More

By CCN.com: Ray Dalio, the investment chief at the $160 billion Bridgewater hedge fund, joins other money titans and economic experts in warning that a recession looms on the horizon, threatening to wipe out the US stock market. Others still disagree.

Dalio Does Davos, Warns US Stock Market Faces ‘Significant’ Risk of Recession

Speaking to CNBC at Davos, Dalio says there is a “significant” risk of recession for America in 2020. Not just for the US though, an economic slow will be global:

It’s not just the United States; it’s Europe, and it’s China and Japan.

Dalio pointed to the need for perspective. Investors have so far ignored the economic signals of recession, but they will react over a longer “time horizon” as its impact is felt in the stock market.

