Why You Should Like Hellenic Petroleum S.A.’s (ATH:ELPE) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Hellenic Petroleum S.A. (ATH:ELPE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hellenic Petroleum:

0.18 = €678m ÷ (€7.5b – €3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Hellenic Petroleum has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Hellenic Petroleum’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Hellenic Petroleum’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.5% average in the Oil and Gas industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Hellenic Petroleum compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, Hellenic Petroleum currently has an ROCE of 18% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 0.2%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

ATSE:ELPE Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note Hellenic Petroleum could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Hellenic Petroleum’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hellenic Petroleum has total liabilities of €3.0b and total assets of €7.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Hellenic Petroleum’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.