Why Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.’s (ATH:HTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (ATH:HTO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization:

0.12 = €490m ÷ (€6.9b - €2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.0% average in the Telecom industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Hellenic Telecommunications Organization compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization currently has an ROCE of 12% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 8.3%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's past growth compares to other companies.

ATSE:HTO Past Revenue and Net Income, January 30th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.