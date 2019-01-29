Why Hengan International Group Company Limited (HKG:1044) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Hengan International Group Company Limited (HKG:1044) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1044, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a an impressive track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Hengan International Group here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

1044 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that 1044 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 1044 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.21x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:1044 Income Statement Export January 29th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that 1044 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 4.2%. 1044 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SEHK:1044 Historical Dividend Yield January 29th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Hengan International Group, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further examine:

