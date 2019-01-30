Why Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. BOOT is a financially-robust company with a a great history of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Henry Boot here.

Flawless balance sheet, undervalued and pays a dividend

BOOT delivered a bottom-line expansion of 54% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did BOOT outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Consumer Durables industry expansion, which generated a 16% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. BOOT’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. BOOT seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.3x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

LSE:BOOT Income Statement Export January 30th 19 More

BOOT is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, BOOT’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that BOOT is potentially underpriced.

LSE:BOOT Intrinsic Value Export January 30th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Henry Boot, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



