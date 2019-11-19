Why HEXPOL AB (publ)’s (STO:HPOL B) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at HEXPOL AB (publ) (STO:HPOL B) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for HEXPOL:

0.16 = kr2.2b ÷ (kr19b - kr4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, HEXPOL has an ROCE of 16%.

See our latest analysis for HEXPOL

Does HEXPOL Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. HEXPOL's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.9% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how HEXPOL compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, HEXPOL currently has an ROCE of 16%, less than the 25% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how HEXPOL's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:HPOL B Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for HEXPOL.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect HEXPOL's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

HEXPOL has total assets of kr19b and current liabilities of kr4.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From HEXPOL's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, HEXPOL could be worth a closer look. HEXPOL looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.