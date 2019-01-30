Why We Like Hi-P International Limited’s (SGX:H17) 26% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Hi-P International Limited (SGX:H17) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hi-P International:

0.26 = S$154m ÷ (S$1.2b – S$623m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Hi-P International has an ROCE of 26%.

Is Hi-P International’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Hi-P International’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.1% average in the Electronic industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Hi-P International’s ROCE is currently very good.

In our analysis, Hi-P International’s ROCE appears to be 26%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 0.6%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Hi-P International.

Hi-P International’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hi-P International has total assets of S$1.2b and current liabilities of S$623m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 54% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Hi-P International’s returns are still very good.