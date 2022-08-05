Why high inflation will make I Bonds even more popular

The shocking surge in inflation early in the summer should keep interest rates on I Bonds sizzling during the rest of 2022.

Right now, it's possible based on some inflation forecasts that the next I Bond rate to be announced on Nov. 1 could soar above 10%.

Think about that one: An easy $10 on a small $100 investment. Or an easy $1,000 on $10,000. But it's important to take time to understand the ins and outs of I Bonds.

If you haven't bought I Bonds yet — and billions of dollars already have been pouring into these inflation-indexed U.S. savings bonds this year — it remains an excellent time to set aside some savings now in I Bonds.

This is certain: I Bonds bought from May through October are paying an annualized rate of 9.62% for a six-month period. For new savers to lock in that rate, the bonds would have to be purchased from now through Oct. 28, according to Treasury Retail Securities.

I Bonds, which were introduced in paper form in 1998, are increasingly popular in their electronic form. More than $17.5 billion in I Bonds were sold via TreasuryDirect during the first half of 2022 through July, according to the Treasury's data.

I Bonds can be bought online at TreasuryDirect.gov for as little as $25.

Savers would earn that high rate for the first six months after they've purchased the I Bonds. If you bought an I Bond in September, for example, the 9.62% would be applied for six months through the end of February 2023.

What's likely: Another great rate is around the corner, too.

Inflation was exceptionally strong in April, May and June. U.S. inflation hit a 40-year high when the Consumer Price Index rising 9.1% year-over-year through June.

Prices rose by 8.6% for the year ended in May and prices rose by 8.3% for the year ended in April.

We have another three months of inflation data to go before the official inflation-indexed rate can be set and later announced Nov. 1 for I Bonds.

Even if inflation slows down somewhat in the months ahead, though, it was high enough in those first three months to predict a favorable I Bond rate as of Nov. 1, according to Daniel Pederson, a Monroe-based savings bond expert and founder of www.BondHelper.com.

Story continues

"If you have any kind of money that's in what's close to a rainy day fund or a short-term savings account," Pederson said, "then I think I Bonds are a great place to stash it."

Series I savings bonds are now only available in paper form if you use your income tax refund to buy the bonds and fill out IRS Form 8888 when you file your tax return. In any single calendar year, you can buy up to a total of $5,000 of paper I Bonds using your federal income tax refund. Series I savings bonds are also available in electronic format.

Savers, he said, have total control over when they want to cash their I Bond after one year. You cannot have access to this money invested in I Bonds for one year.

If inflation keeps going up, savers will receive adjustments and potential higher rates every six months without doing anything.

Taxes are deferred until you cash the bonds. You'd owe federal income taxes on the interest but not state or local.

You do lose three months of interest if you cash the I Bond in before you've held it for five years. But Pederson notes that you'd lose the most recent three months of interest. If you time it right and inflation falls dramatically, you'd lose interest paid at a lower rate, not the high rates you're getting now.

Where is inflation headed?

This week, we'll get the official numbers for the Consumer Price Index year-over-year through July. While inflation might be down for the month, consumers continue to have a fight on their hands when it comes to high prices.

Much, of course, will depend on whether the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and other factors help control inflation — and where energy and gas prices end up after contributing to high inflation this year.

I reached out to Omair Sharif, founder and president of Inflation Insights in Pasadena, California, for his inflation forecast.

Sharif said he expects that the Consumer Price Index could come in around 8.5% over the last 12 months through July when that number is announced on Aug. 10.

"For July," Sharif said, "the headline is likely to be pretty soft."

The Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers increased 1.3% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1% in May and 0.3% in April.

Sharif said it would not be surprising to see a monthly change in July where that reading is close to zero.

It's early but Sharif said the year-over-year August CPI data could be close to 8.1% and September year-over-year CPI should drop below 8%, maybe to the 7.8% to 7.9% range.

High inflation means higher rates for I Bonds

Nothing is certain when it comes to price hikes for gas, groceries or cars. But the high rates for I Bonds are making savers do a double take.

More than $17.5 billion in I Bonds were sold via TreasuryDirect during the first half of this year through July, according to the Treasury's data.

And billions more likely will be sold given the level of inflation — and possible headline-grabbing numbers for I Bonds in November.

The next six-month rate for I Bonds is unknown. But Pederson estimates that the rate could be 9.86% if inflation slows down a bit from here. That new rate would apply to I Bonds bought from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2023, and to older bonds as they adjust.

As a very general range, the next I Bond inflation-adjusted rate might be somewhere between two extremes.

At the low end, we could be looking at possibly 7% if inflation cooled off significantly, according to Pederson. At the other extreme, I Bond rates announced Nov. 1 could possibly hit as high as 12%, he said, if inflation stayed hot and in line with what we saw during April, May and June.

Any of those rates at the extreme or in between would be incredible for savers. The average one year CD rate was 0.52% in late July, according to Bankrate.com.

Pederson said buying I Bonds from now through October makes the most sense because you're locking in a rate that is 9.62% for six months after you buy that bond. And you'd get the new possibly higher rate to be announced Nov. 1 for the next six months.

Remember, the rate on your I Bond changes every six months from the issue date of the bond.

After that six months, another inflation-adjusted rate would apply to the bond for the following six months, based on whether inflation is heating up or cooling down. Interest is compounded semiannually.

My history with I Bonds

Most people had never heard of I Bonds until roughly a year or so ago, once inflation began heating up following the supply chain disruptions and federal economic relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the surge in inflation, I've written six columns on I Bonds since July 2021. My son jokes that it's like a Billy Joel concert where you're bound to hear "Piano Man."

More: I Bonds looking sharp next to some miserable interest rates on CDs

More: Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

As inflation soars and worries about a recession build now, though, savers want a bit more security and are looking for spots where they might profit when prices at the grocery store and elsewhere keep climbing.

Even so, many savers couldn't have cared less about I Bonds for many years, especially the last 10 years when inflation remained low and we saw interest rates tumble.

Oddly enough, I Bonds and I go way back.

Llfe — and writing a personal finance column for many years — have a funny way of catching up with you. You blink and suddenly the son that you're pushing around in a stroller at the mall is a 24-year-old CPA.

And suddenly, the I Bonds that you first wrote about shortly after they were introduced in 1998 are 24 years old, too.

The Treasury's new inflation-indexed savings bonds — called I Bonds — first went on sale Sept. 1, 1998. I was still winding up a long maternity leave then but I'd later write about those I Bonds in November 1998.

The bull market for stocks back in the 1990s left investors and savers with little interest in conservative savings bonds. Instead, many chased stocks and mutual funds. The new I Bonds tried to gain some interest by offering a decent fixed rate on top of a fairly low inflation rate.

I remember not being terribly excited about inflation-indexed bonds myself in 1998. Inflation wasn't anything close to what it was in the 1980s.

Over the years, though, I Bonds did look more attractive as a way to lock in some decent fixed rates that would be added on top of inflation. I've had readers thank me about columns I wrote about I Bonds many years ago. We bought I Bonds in the early 2000s. And yes, like others, we bought I Bonds during this spike in inflation.

The I Bonds bought in September 1998 and October 1998 earned 3.4% over inflation. But savers were only getting 4.66% for the first six months — based on that fixed rate and inflation back in 1998 — after they bought I Bonds in September 1998 or October 1998.

Then, the fixed rate changed a tad. I Bonds bought from November 1998 through April 1999 offered 3.3% over and above the inflation rate.

If you bought I Bonds back in 1998 or early 1999, you'd still want to hold onto them because you're getting 3.4% or 3.3% on top of the latest inflation rate. Those fixed rates apply to the 30-year life of I Bonds.

Given what was a generous fixed rate, some early savers in I Bonds in 1998 could be getting 13.02% now for six months on their I Bonds.

Those decent fixed rates for older bonds are the reason that Pederson suggests that savers hold onto those old I Bonds and not cash them in too early. Remember, you'd still get these higher inflation rates with old bonds.

The new I Bonds sold now have a 0% fixed rate, meaning you don't get anything in addition to the inflation rate. Pederson advises that you don't want to cash out of old I Bonds to buy new I Bonds now; it's a bad move.

Interest rates are going up for borrowers in 2022 but not so much for savers. Those who want higher rates on their savings need to shop around at online banks, small banks and credit unions -- and look into savings bonds called I Bonds that take inflation into account.

The fixed rates on I Bonds have varied throughout the past 24 years. You'd need to check the fixed rate on any bond based on when you bought it.

The best fixed rates — 3% and higher — were on I Bonds bought from September 1998 through October 2001.

After that, fixed rates on I Bonds bought from November 2001 and onward can range from 0% currently to as high as 2% depending on when you bought the bond.

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service announces the rates for I Bonds each May and November. The semiannual inflation rate that's announced each May is the change between the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers from the preceding September and March. The inflation rate announced in November is the change between the CPI-U figures from the preceding March and September.

Can you just load up and put all your money in I Bonds?

No, and you probably wouldn't want to if you'd like to be diversified.

You cannot have access to money invested in I Bonds for the first year after buying the bonds. You'd lose the most recent three months of interest if you cash out the I Bond before five years after purchase.

Many savers, though, would love to invest more than that current limit.

The annual purchase limit for I Bonds is $10,000 per person. I Bonds bought now are held in online accounts at TreasuryDirect.gov.

Some savers might be able to add an additional $5,000 in a year if they choose to direct a federal income tax refund toward I Bonds. But you need to do so when you're filing a tax return and you'd file Form 8888 with the return. You can get paper bonds only if you direct a tax refund toward I Bonds.

So it is possible for some to buy up to $15,000 a year.

What happens if I try to buy more than the limit allowed?

Apparently, the electronic system won't necessarily stop everyone from exceeding the limit immediately. But ultimately, Treasury warns that you're not going to be able to buy more than $10,000 in electronic I Bonds in a year for each person.

At some point, you'd get the money that's in excess of the $10,000 limit back. But TreasuryDirect warns that you could have to possibly wait up to four months for that money to get the situation resolved.

Treasury has put a note on its website: "You can only purchase up to $10,000 in electronic I Bonds each calendar year. If you buy I Bonds exceeding that limit, we will process a refund, which may take up to 16 weeks."

It's funny to realize some people want to load the cart with savings bonds when you couldn't give them away for many years.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Why I Bond rates could go higher as inflation sizzles in 2022