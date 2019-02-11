Why Hills Limited’s (ASX:HIL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Hills Limited (ASX:HIL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hills:

0.025 = AU$2.3m ÷ (AU$152m – AU$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Hills has an ROCE of 2.5%.

Does Hills Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Hills’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Electronic industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Hills compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.3% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Hills’s current ROCE of 2.5% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 6.0% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Hills has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Hills’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hills has total assets of AU$152m and current liabilities of AU$60m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Hills’s ROCE is concerning.

What We Can Learn From Hills’s ROCE

