Why You Should Like Hingtex Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1968) ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Hingtex Holdings Limited (HKG:1968) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hingtex Holdings:

0.48 = HK$128m ÷ (HK$554m – HK$299m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Hingtex Holdings has an ROCE of 48%.

Does Hingtex Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Hingtex Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.4% average in the Luxury industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Hingtex Holdings’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Hingtex Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Hingtex Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hingtex Holdings has total liabilities of HK$299m and total assets of HK$554m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 54% of its total assets. Hingtex Holdings’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

What We Can Learn From Hingtex Holdings’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity!