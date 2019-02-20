Why Hitech Corporation Limited’s (NSE:HITECHCORP) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at Hitech Corporation Limited (NSE:HITECHCORP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hitech:

0.12 = ₹200m ÷ (₹3.9b – ₹1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Hitech has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Hitech Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Hitech’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Packaging industry average of 16%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Hitech stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

NSEI:HITECHCORP Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Hitech is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Hitech’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hitech has total assets of ₹3.9b and current liabilities of ₹1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. Hitech’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Hitech’s ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.