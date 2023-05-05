Why HMRC is everything wrong with the civil service

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) on the picket line - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The UK’s tax burden is set to reach its highest level since the Second World War, yet the office tasked with administering our tax system is in disarray.

HM Revenue and Customs exists purely to collect tax from British citizens – chasing those who break the rules and helping taxpayers get their tax affairs right in the first place.

But it is failing on both accounts, according to MPs and professional accountancy bodies.

The Public Accounts Committee, an influential group of MPs, has released two damning reports so far this year, condemning HMRC for its “unacceptable” levels of customer service and criticising the tax office for failing to recoup the revenue lost to tax evaders – even while the rest of us pay more tax than ever before.

Civil servants at HMRC, many of whom regularly work from home, are also now poised to strike in the latest blow to taxpayers.

Customer service levels

HMRC has come under fire for inexcusably long delays in responding to taxpayer’s queries.

Three years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic hit civil service response times, the tax office is leaving taxpayers waiting for an average of 21 minutes before picking up the phone, compared to a pre-pandemic wait time of just five minutes.

Even in the height of the pandemic, the longest average wait time in any one month was 19 minutes, according to HMRC’s data.

Accountants have said that every day they face delays getting answers and action from HMRC.

Beverley Wood, of accountancy firm Hillier Hopkins, said individuals “often wait for an hour or more” before they can get through.

Elaine Clark, of Cheap Accounting, said her firm now avoids contacting HMRC – “as we simply cannot afford to spend the time hanging on the telephone”.

The delays have been blamed on staff cuts and HMRC’s generous working home policy, which allows workers to spend two days a week outside the office.

Government data shows that HMRC consistently had one of the lowest office occupancy rates among any Whitehall departments throughout 2022.

Last February, the percentage of staff in the office was as low as 11pc one week, compared to 78pc at the Ministry of Defence.

Over the past five years, the tax office has cut its customer-facing staff from 25,500 to 19,500 “as HMRC has moved more customers to digital systems”.

But MPs and accountants have called the staff cuts premature. Richard Wild, of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, said HMRC was cutting staff numbers in anticipation of efficiencies and time savings from digitalisation “which have not yet arrived”.

Jim Harra, chief executive of HMRC, has previously attributed the delays to taxpayers, saying that too many of them are ringing in.

Between April 2022 and February this year, the taxman had almost 2.5 million more calls than in the same period previously.

Long delays are particularly tiresome for taxpayers in the run up to the self-assessment deadline.

This January, taxpayers were forced to wait on the phone for over an hour for a response to pressing questions about their tax return.

Taxpayers can face penalties if they file their tax return late or if there are errors in their submission.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales has warned that taxpayers could face another customer service nightmare this month as hundreds of tax office workers go on strike for half of May.

More than 400 HMRC customer service advisers will walk out on May 10 to 12, May 15 to 19, May 22 to 26, May 29 to 31, and June 1 to 2.

A spokesman for the Institute of Chartered Accountants said: “Our members are already reporting unacceptable delays from HMRC and anything which puts further pressure on HMRC resources is likely to exacerbate these.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union said its members are striking over pay, jobs and redundancy, and also pensions.

This is despite the fact HMRC staff are enrolled in the generous civil service pension scheme.

HMRC’s older employees have inflation-proof defined benefit pensions, while new joiners can choose to enrol in its “alpha” career average scheme, where the employer contribution is 26pc minimum.

In the private sector, employers can contribute as little as 3pc.

Steven Cameron, of pension firm Aegon, said: “Employer contributions to the civil service pension scheme can add more than a quarter to salaries.”

Letting taxpayers down

When taxpayers and accountants eventually do get through to HMRC’s advisers, the answers can be unsatisfactory.

The taxman’s customer service advisers receive as little as two to ten weeks of tax training before being put on the phones with the public, according to data obtained in a Freedom of Information request submitted by tax firm RSM.

By comparison, a professional tax qualification will require years of study.

Taxpayers might not necessarily have much luck finding the answer online, either.

The Low Incomes Tax Reform Group has said that 78pc of those who have contacted the group since 2017 because they could not find the answer to their queries on gov.uk.

The charity said it even found instances where HMRC’s advice could be “inaccurate, ambiguous or misleading” – including one case where an inaccurate starting threshold for self-employed National Insurance Contributions was kept online nine months after the band was increased in the 2022 Spring Statement.

As part of its duty to support taxpayers, HMRC must give them clear guidance on how to navigate the UK’s complex, 20,000-page long tax code.

Confused communication and unclear guidance not only causes taxpayers’ huge frustration – it also has a direct impact on their ability to pay the taxman.

Every year, an estimated £3bn in tax is lost to the Treasury through “non deliberate taxpayer error”.

Ms Clark said: “The number and expertise of HMRC staff has been eroded over the years at the same time that what HMRC term as “the tax gap” has increased (the difference between the amount of tax that should, in theory, be paid to HMRC, and what is actually paid).”

In other cases, taxpayers are pursued by HMRC for money they do not actually owe. Richard Leonard, 67, from Cheltenham, received a letter from HMRC in April saying he owed £27 in tax for the year 2022-23.

Then, just weeks later, the tax office wrote to him saying his tax code had changed and the bill had since gone up to £667. “It appears that the tax office has very generously added £5,747 to my annual income,” he said.

HMRC said the £5,747 was a legacy source of income and that it has now been removed from his PAYE record.

Mr Leonard, who retired last year, said the erratic communication and fluctuating tax bill had caused him “tremendous stress”.

Between April 2022 and February 2023, the taxman paid taxpayers £1.9m in compensation for errors it had made, up from £1.7m the 2020-21, according to data from HMRC which the Telegraph found in a Freedom of Information Request.

Failing to catch tax dodgers

While HMRC hounds pensioners for unpaid tax, it is failing to retrieve the vast amounts of tax lost in cases of serious evasion and fraud.

The government has been putting more pressure on HMRC to raise revenue and prosecute tax evaders.

But the coronavirus dealt a serious blow to the taxman’s compliance work. HMRC lost £9bn in tax revenue over the two pandemic years, according to the National Audit Office, parliament’s spending watchdog, after deploying 1,356 compliance staff to work on the government's Covid support schemes.

The number of criminal prosecutions relating to tax crime fell dramatically during the pandemic as courts were shut.

HMRC has said it will take years before its compliance investigations recover and that the tax gap is likely to grow in the next couple of years.

HMRC has said it will be slowly reintegrating staff from Covid work to tax compliance between April and September 2023. It has also recruited 4,200 extra staff to its compliance group in the past two years.

However, it has said that it takes four years for staff to be fully trained and productive.

The PAC has said it is unsatisfied that HMRC is putting in sufficient “effort” to close the tax gap.

HMRC has powers to look back and investigate for up to 20 years in some cases.

However, the taxman has given up on retrieving all the money lost due to fraud and error through the rollout of the furlough scheme and other Covid support measures.

Of the £4.5bn in fraud and error losses, it expects to recover just £1.1bn by the time its investigations close.

Dawn Register, of accountancy firm BDO, said: “Without firm action from HMRC, there is a real risk of a dilution in the deterrent effect which is so crucial in encouraging people to come forward and settle their tax affairs.”

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chairman of the PAC, said: “It is simply not doing enough to deter and punish cheats, even at very high levels. It also needs to help people who want to do the right thing.

“We cannot and must not arrive at a situation in the UK where it is easier to cheat the tax system than it is to comply with it.”

An HMRC spokesman said: “We are handling significant and growing demand but must continue to operate efficiently, which is why we encourage customers to use our quick and easy online services, including the HMRC App.

“We have robust plans in place to ensure continuation of critical services during any industrial action.”

