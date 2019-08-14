Here’s why HOCHDORF Holding AG’s (VTX:HOCN) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll evaluate HOCHDORF Holding AG (VTX:HOCN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for HOCHDORF Holding:

0.041 = CHF19m ÷ (CHF575m - CHF111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, HOCHDORF Holding has an ROCE of 4.1%.

Is HOCHDORF Holding's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see HOCHDORF Holding's ROCE is meaningfully below the Food industry average of 10.0%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how HOCHDORF Holding compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~3.3% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that , HOCHDORF Holding currently has an ROCE of 4.1%, less than the 7.6% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how HOCHDORF Holding's past growth compares to other companies.

SWX:HOCN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for HOCHDORF Holding.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect HOCHDORF Holding's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

HOCHDORF Holding has total assets of CHF575m and current liabilities of CHF111m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.