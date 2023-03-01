Here’s Why You Should Hold Amazon.com (AMZN) for the Long-Term

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund declined 4.54% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 2.31% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. For the one-year period, the fund fell sharply trailing both indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On February 28, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $94.23 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was -10.39%, and its shares lost 38.03% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $965.603 billion.

Baron Opportunity Fund made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the world’s largest retailer and cloud services provider. Shares of Amazon were down in the quarter, as the company guided to relative weakness in margins and its cloud business, due to the same macro headwinds and optimization trends impacting Microsoft Azure. We believe that Amazon is well positioned to improve profitability back to historical levels, particularly in its core North American retail division. We have already seen some of this play out with reports of Amazon’s increased cost discipline and broad-based layoffs. Particularly within the internet and software sectors, we believe Amazon can sustain premium growth compared to the rest of the market, given its competitive strengths and scale. Longer term, Amazon has substantially more room to grow in e-commerce, where it has less than 15% penetration in its TAM, and cloud, where it is a clear leader in the vast and growing cloud infrastructure market."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in 2nd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 240 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 269 in the previous quarter.

