Why holiday trash could make your home a thief’s target

A local police department has issued a warning about the potential dangers of leaving holiday trash out on the curb.

According to a social media post by the Centerville Police Department, oftentimes thieves will look for boxes of big-ticket items to determine which house to target next.

Leaving boxes from recent purchases or gifts out with trash is advertising what’s inside your home, the department said.

It’s best to break down your boxes and conceal them in a trash bin or bag so they’re not easily identifiable.

Even though it may be a hassle, it can lower the chances of your home being targeted, the department said.