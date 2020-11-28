Why the Holidays Are the Perfect Time for a Career Makeover

Cody Bay
·4 min read
Shot of a businesswoman sitting behind her laptop in the office.
Shot of a businesswoman sitting behind her laptop in the office.

During the holiday season, people are typically focused on shopping for gifts more than a new career. Many job seekers take a break from looking, while employers tend to slow down their recruiting.

Although December is traditionally the worst month for hiring, according to Indeed.com, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great time to look for what’s next. Whether you’re thinking of advancing to another level in your career or shifting gears completely, Seia Milin, a human resources professional based in the Seattle area, said the holidays are actually a very strategic time for making a career change. “This is not the time to let up,” she said. “It’s the time to push more.”

From sharpening up your skills to getting ahead of the competition, there are plenty of reasons to dust off your resume and use the holidays to your advantage. What’s more, the current situation with COVID-19 might actually be an unexpected upshot for new job opportunities.

Last updated: Nov. 2, 2020

Handshake between recruiter and newcomer.
Handshake between recruiter and newcomer.

New Year, New You

2020 has been a doozy. With so much change and uncertainty already, coupled with a heated election season and socially distant holidays, thinking about a career change might seem overwhelming. But Milin said evaluating your professional well-being is an important form of self-care that’s great to think about going into the New Year.

“Look back and say, ‘Do I love what I do? Am I working for a good leader? Have I reached my maximum potential in my position, or is there more?'” Milin said. Take the time to listen to yourself and reset your career priorities to help you get the fresh start in 2021 that you need.

Group Of Businesswomen Working Together In Boardroom.
Group Of Businesswomen Working Together In Boardroom.

Future Job Security

If you have a job now, you might just consider yourself lucky and not want to rock the boat. However, Milin recommended examining whether you’re well-positioned in your current career track and consider whether your job might be in danger in the future. If the answer is yes, use this quieter time to begin exploring new options and evaluating how your existing skills might transfer into something new.

man listening to the music while working on a computer.
man listening to the music while working on a computer.

Time to Upskill

If you’re shifting gears, the slower work pace of the holidays can provide a good opportunity to sharpen up your skills. Maybe it’s time to look into courses that your employer offers in management training or technical skills if you’re hoping to level up within your company. Or if you’re seeking a new job elsewhere, Milin pointed out that the great thing about working from home is that you have more time and freedom to take online courses. “I can take my lunch break and watch a webinar at the same time,” she said.

It’s also a good time to practice your interviewing skills. Now that video conferencing is such a regular part of life, set up your own Zoom call and talk about yourself to get comfortable touting your skills and experience on camera.

Online Freelance Writer
Online Freelance Writer

Less Partying, More Working

Under normal circumstances, holidays at work would be peppered with parties, eggnog and lots of vacation time to jet off to beach destinations or visit family. The pandemic, of course, has put a damper on all of that. “The holiday mood this year is not as cheerful and there is a good probability that employees will focus more on work,” Milin said. That means that job seekers may very well get more attention from hiring managers who are staying put and still looking for top-quality candidates.

Read More: Best and Worst Cities To Score Your Dream Job

Shot of a young businesswoman working on a computer in an office.
Shot of a young businesswoman working on a computer in an office.

The Jobs Are Real

Milin said that employers who are posting jobs over the holidays are doing so because they have a real need. So while there may be relatively fewer postings compared with other times of the year, the ones that are there are more legitimate opportunities, as opposed to passive recruitment postings from large companies that may not have specific positions to fill. “Not only do they have the headcount volume, they have the need and budget,” she said.

Young successful forewoman interviewing a job candidate at her office.
Young successful forewoman interviewing a job candidate at her office.

Less Competition

With many other potential job seekers taking a holiday break, this is a great chance to take advantage of a less-competitive landscape. “When everyone else is busy shopping, you can update your resume and see what’s out there. With less competition, it gives you more of an opportunity to get in there and speak with employers and hiring managers,” Milin said.

Shot of a young man working on a computer while sitting at a desk in his home office.
Shot of a young man working on a computer while sitting at a desk in his home office.

Time to Ramp Up

Once you’ve landed your new dream job, starting a fresh position during the slower winter months — especially if you’re shifting focus or careers — can mean you’ll be able to learn the ropes at a more relaxed pace. Then when all your colleagues come back in January ready to work, you’re truly able to hit the ground running.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why the Holidays Are the Perfect Time for a Career Makeover

Latest Stories

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • Honduran ex-president Zelaya stopped at airport with bag of money

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he had been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport for carrying $18,000 in cash, which he said was not his. Zelaya, who led Honduras from 2006 to 2009 and was an ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, was deposed by the military in a June 2009 coup as he was preparing to hold a referendum on presidential re-election, which his opponents said was a ploy to stay in power.

  • Tensions rise on Canary Islands as thousands of migrants seek new route into EU

    Peering down from their balconies at the luxury Waikiki hotel, more than a thousand migrants gaze out towards the sea that carried them on their desperate journey fleeing Africa. Their rickety fishing boats lie piled up on docksides waiting to be scrapped. Smashed hulls still bob in the water, a reminder of the eight lives claimed this week off Lanzarote as hundreds more migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands. The survivors’ safety in hotel accommodation amid the sprawling resorts of southern Gran Canaria is testament to local islanders’ proud benevolence. But generosity is running thin as tempers fray amid a growing crisis that has split Canarian leaders from their mainland colleagues, and reopened old wounds in Europe's hopeless attempt to control migration. The Canary Islands has seen arrivals increase tenfold in a year to around 20,000 by late November. Plans are now afoot to build one of Europe's largest migrant camps, housing 7,000 across three islands. Around 6,000 are currently living in 15 hotel complexes after a deal was struck between hoteliers and the Spanish government.

  • Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — They threw her new cellphone on the roof of the station house and placed nails under the wheels of her pickup truck. It was too much for Timika Ingram to bear. “It caused me pain, sleepless nights, suffering, anxiety,” said Ingram, whose four years as a firefighter in North Carolina amounted to a collection of indignities.

  • Trump reportedly wants to hold a 2024 campaign event during Biden's inauguration

    Donald Trump is strategizing ways to stay relevant amid incoming Biden administration, the Daily Beast reported, citing sources close to the president.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Biden reportedly considering a retired four-star general to lead US military, would be first Black defense secretary if confirmed

    If confirmed, Ret. US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black defense secretary for the United States.

  • Ex-Overstock CEO Says He’s Put Together an ‘Army of Various Odd People’ to Save Trump

    Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne left behind a cloud of confusion when he resigned in 2019 from the internet retailer he’d founded after panicking investors with his bizarre claims that he had romanced a Russian agent at the behest of “Men in Black” working for the United States government.Now he’s back, with what he has described as his own personal “army,” touting what he claims is proof that Democrats stole the election from Donald Trump.“I’ve funded a team of hackers and cybersleuths, other people with odd skills,” Byrne said in a Tuesday interview at One America News, where OAN personality Chanel Rion praised Byrne as the head of an “elite shadow cyber security team.”Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Claims Maria Butina Offered to Arrange One-on-One for Him With PutinAs Trump’s chances of securing a second term dwindle down to nothing, Byrne has launched a media tour to promote his mysterious hacker team, appearing from an “undisclosed location” on OAN, Newsmax, and a series of far-fringe YouTube shows associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. On Friday, a guest host on the popular Rush Limbaugh talk radio show praised Byrne’s allegations about voter fraud and proposed inviting Byrne on the show.With Trump allies on his legal team and in conservative media scrambling for any evidence that Trump didn’t legitimately lose the presidential race, Byrne has become a hero to the MAGA crowd, despite his history of making off-the-wall allegations.Byrne claims he’s funding teams of “hackers and crackers” who realized all the way back in August that Dominion voting machines could be used to steal the election from Trump. Since the election, those voting machines have figured prominently in Trump supporters’ allegations of fraud, despite the company’s repeated denials and any actual proof the voting tallies were changed.The actual details of Byrne’s supposed hacker super-team, however, similarly thin.“I’m a free agent, and I’m self-funded, and I’m funding this army of various odd people,” Byrne said in a Nov. 23 appearance on a podcast with a QAnon promoter who used the name InTheMatrixxx. “It’s really going to make a great movie someday.”Asked for more details on his hacker team, Byrne referred The Daily Beast to his blog, “DeepCapture.” But the 40,000-word explanation on Byrne’s website focuses on his long-running feud with Wall Street short-sellers, and Byrne’s conversations with a mysterious financial whistleblower called the “Easter Bunny,” rather than on any election investigations team.Byrne stopped responding to emails from The Daily Beast when asked whether any members of his hacker team would be available for interviews.Despite his vague claims, Byrne says he’s been funneling allegations about the election to the White House and one-time Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for weeks. Byrne’s claims are similar to those Powell has made publicly, including an allegation that deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez somehow meddled in the election seven years after his death.“Sidney was the first to really get it, and to get what we’re saying is so vast, that you need kind of a very open-minded person to get it,” Byrne said in the InTheMatrixxx podcast.In the aftermath of the election, Byrne has become the latest with a broad “tech” background to reinvent himself as an expert on voting machines. Byrne is joined in that niche by former 8kun administrator Ron Watkins, who left his position managing the site for its QAnon posts on Election Day and has since appeared on OAN as a so-called elections investigator.During his post-election media tour, Byrne has made a series of other strange claims, including that he could be the reincarnation of an ancient Chinese monk.“I love the Chinese, I speak Chinese, I think I’m the reincarnation of a Shaolin monk, maybe,” Byrne said on the “InTheMatrixxx” podcast.Here’s How Hugo Chavez, Dead Since 2013, Became Responsible for Trump’s Election LossByrne has also encountered some other strange allegations on his media tour. In an appearance on a QAnon YouTube show hosted by a woman named “Cirsten W,” Byrne listened as his host claimed that Bill Clinton and late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been cloned.Byrne’s habit of making oddball claims made headlines in 2019, when he was still the CEO of Overstock. Using company letterhead, Byrne issued a statement claiming that “Men in Black” figures in the federal government had urged him to romance Russian agent Maria Butina, who was at the time allegedly trying to infiltrate conservative circles as a gun rights activist. Overstock’s share price plunged, and Byrne eventually resigned after Overstock’s insurer refused to insure the company with Byrne at the helm.A Senate Intelligence Committee report issued in August lays out a different view of Byrne’s interactions with Butina. In the report, Butina sees Byrne as a potential avenue to reach Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), then a presidential candidate. In a July 2016 email published in the committee report, Butina’s boyfriend, Paul Erickson, wrote that Byrne was “stalking” Butina after meeting her at a libertarian conference and claimed that Byrne made her a $1 million offer related to having his child.“Byrne is a bachelor by choice and consequences of his intellectual gifts and limitations, but is now concerned with his mortality and family legacy,” Erickson wrote. “Since meeting Maria, he has found ever more creative ways to pitch a standing $1 million offer to her ‘to have a baby with him.’ He is utterly enamored of her imagined gene stock and believes that a baby would cement not only his familial line but also relations between our two nations.”Byrne didn’t respond to The Daily Beast about the allegations made in Erickson’s email.Byrne’s other allegations haven’t always paid off, either. In 2018, he lost a landmark defamation trial filed against him by a Canadian businessman who had been described on Byrne’s blog as a terrorist financier and drug and arms trafficker, with the plaintiff awarded $1.2 million in damages.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • French police facing 'worst moral crisis in their history' after string of scandals and controversial ID law

    French police are going through the “worst moral crisis in modern history”, according to one of the country’s leading law enforcement experts, following a string of violent incidents in which officers have been accused of misconduct, brutality and racism. Decades of refusal by successive French governments to introduce UK-style independent oversight and systemic reform have brought its police to a perilous breaking point with swathes of an already sceptical population, according to eminent criminologist Sebastien Roché at the Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CRNS. The French have long felt ambivalent about their force, which has come a long way since the dark days of 1961 in which officers under the command of police chief Maurice Papon, later convicted of crimes against humanity, massacred an estimated 200 Algerian protesters. “You’ll be covered,” he notoriously told his men. Hailed as heroes in the wake of terror attacks, they have been equally vilified as heavy-handed and trigger-happy in recent mass demonstrations, notably during the “yellow vests” revolt where intensive use of stun grenades and rubber bullets maimed dozens. However, in the past two weeks, the image of the French force has taken a battering of rare intensity, bringing to the fore long-held accusations of discrimination towards minorities, violence and a sense of impunity.

  • Ethiopian PM rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally” there during a meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces. The meeting came as the Ethiopian News Agency reported the military's capture of several key towns around the Tigray capital of Mekele, and as more people fled the city ahead of a promised “final phase” of the offensive. Meanwhile, the number of people managing to cross the border into Sudan has slowed to a trickle, raising concerns they are being blocked from leaving.

  • ‘I’d rather come here than die there': Ethiopians return to Sudan camp they lived in decades ago

    For a brief moment when he saw the tree his father had planted in the Sudanese refugee camp many decades ago, the old man forgot the knives and explosions which had forced him to flee Ethiopia a second time. “My father planted this tree when we lived here before,” said Gebrehiwot Gidey. “It was 10pm when we arrived at the camp, but I could see the tree in the dark. I went up to it and kissed it. I was so happy to see it was still here.” In the Eighties, tens of thousands of people like Mr Gidey fled a ruthless Marxist dictatorship and a vast famine in Ethiopia across the mountains into the scraggy wasteland of Eastern Sudan. Mr Gidey, a 60-year-old man from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, lived for years with his family near the border in Um-Rakoba camp. He built a house for himself there and married his wife under the tree his father planted to provide shade from the harsh desert sun. Eventually, when it was safe, Mr Gidey returned to his home in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. But now the weathered farmer has had to flee to Um-Rakoba once again.

  • Not a hearing: Arizona legislators, Trump lawyers plan public meeting on election at Phoenix hotel Monday

    The meeting at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix is not a hearing of the Legislature as Finchem and Trump campaign's legal team have cast it.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is reportedly being flown by United Airlines chartered flights to distribution hubs, in anticipation of FDA approval

    United Airlines have chartered flights to deliver Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to distribution hubs, in anticipation of an FDA approval

  • 'Welcome to Yemen': Former al-Qaeda haven builds beach resort in hope of attracting tourists despite civil war

    “I haven’t seen a tourist on this beach in more than five years!” Hurrying across the white sand, his poly-blend grey suit glistening in the baking sunshine, Saeed al Kaladi extends his hand enthusiastically. “When I heard, I just had to come and see for myself.” For Mr al Kaladi, 60, the sight of foreigners on the untouched beaches of Bir Ali, where the eastern edge of Yemen’s Shabwa governorate meets the Indian Ocean, is what he’s been praying for. His engineering firm is building a 65-villa resort on the shore, and aims to finish the complex by the end of next year. All he needs now is tourists. In the midst of an ongoing conflict that has caused what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the governorate of Shabwa in southern Yemen is enjoying a mini-boom. For much of the last decade, it was a haven for Al-Qaeda, who thrived here in the chaos of Yemen's civil war. Today, the streets of its capital, Ataq, are busy, the markets full, and new buildings are going up on every corner. “The Ataq you see today and this city last summer are two different places,” says Shabwa’s Deputy Governor Abd Rabbo Hashleh, who proudly points out how visitors encounter only a few security checkpoints these days. Eighteen months ago, he says, there were dozens of them - all run by different groups.

  • Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to ‘please consider’ pardons for Julian Assange and Edward Snowden

    ‘Whistleblowers must be protected’, says Democrat lawmaker

  • Alleged police beating of Black man angers French

    French authorities have suspended police officers accused of assaulting and racially abusing a Black man in Paris, after CCTV footage of the incident was released and caused an outcry. The music producer, who has identified himself as Michel, was beaten at the entrance to his studio. French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by France's BFM TV as being "very shocked" by the CCTV and mobile phone images, which were obtained by the LoopSider news outlet and made headline news on French channels. The officers involved were suspended pending investigation at the interior minister's request. Michel told reporters he'd been walking in the street without a face mask, against French COVID-19 rules. When he saw a police car he went into his studio to avoid getting a fine. But the police followed him inside and arrested him, violently. The video purports to show them kicking and beating him, and he says they hurled racial abuse at him too. They then leave, and throw a tear gas canister into the studio. As anger grew, French soccer stars added to the chorus of condemnation. Kylian Mbappe tweeted that the video was "intolerable" and his fellow Les Bleus striker, Antoine Griezmann wrote: "My France is hurting." The alleged attack on Michel risks inflaming racial tension, and fuelling criticism of a draft law that would limit journalists' ability to show images of French police officers at work. The prime minister's office said on Thursday (November 26) it would set up an independent commission to propose a new draft of the legislation. Some "BlackLivesMatter" protests broke out in Paris in June, a month after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. The movement resonates in France, in particular in deprived city suburbs, where rights groups say accusations of police brutality, often against people with immigrant backgrounds, remain largely unaddressed. And Paris police were already under fire this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants campsite in a central Paris square.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Brexit Bulletin: it now all comes down to whether Boris will gamble on selling a bad deal

    And so we approach the final act, all smoke and mirrors. Brussels and Britain are miles apart, and yet within a whisker of an agreement. Both sides are determined to win the argument, and yet closer than ever to mutually compatible interpretations. It isn’t particularly reassuring that the Brexit crunch point feels like the slow climax towards the finale of a conjuring trick. Are we gearing up for the clean break that people voted for, or merely the political illusion of an exit? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: it is all politics. Whether a deal is struck depends on one simple question: does Boris Johnson believe he can sell it to Tory MPs and the public as the real deal? For this he needs a tangible win on the symbolic question of fish – rather than, perhaps, the dryer issue of state aid. The EU may in the end offer, for example, a quota boost for Scottish fishermen (doubly important considering the Scottish elections looming next year). But Brussels would expect a major level playing field concession in return. Perhaps a ratchet clause that spells the UK’s continued alignment with EU regulations. And perhaps a dispute resolution mechanism that sneakily references the ECJ rather than an independent arbitration panel. These would be costly concessions for Britain, but luckily for Brussels, they are complicated and convoluted. The PM may be tempted to wager that MPs and Brexiteer voters will struggle to grasp their significance. Especially if the Tory party closes ranks with the same discipline as it did with the divorce deal.

  • Biden mispronounces religious terms in Thanksgiving address

    Joe Biden struggles to pronounce religious terms in his Thanksgiving message; Raymond Arroyo reacts.