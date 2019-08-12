Why Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Today we'll take a closer look at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

With only a three-year payment history, and a 1.1% yield, investors probably think Hollysys Automation Technologies is not much of a dividend stock. Many of the best dividend stocks typically start out paying a low yield, so we wouldn't automatically cut it from our list of prospects. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Hollysys Automation Technologies for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Hollysys Automation Technologies!

NasdaqGS:HOLI Historical Dividend Yield, August 12th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Hollysys Automation Technologies paid out 8.5% of its profit as dividends. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies's cash payout ratio last year was 8.2%, which is quite low and suggests that the dividend was thoroughly covered by cash flow. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

With a strong net cash balance, Hollysys Automation Technologies investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Hollysys Automation Technologies's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. It has only been paying dividends for a few short years, and the dividend has already been cut at least once. This is one income stream we're not ready to live on. During the past three-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.20 in 2016, compared to US$0.18 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.5% per year over that time. Hollysys Automation Technologies's dividend hasn't shrunk linearly at 3.5% per annum, but the CAGR is a useful estimate of the historical rate of change.

A shrinking dividend over a three-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Hollysys Automation Technologies has grown its earnings per share at 18% per annum over the past five years. Earnings per share are growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low. We think this is an ideal combination in a dividend stock.