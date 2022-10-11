The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) is the worlds largest home improvement retailer with approximately 500,000 employees and 2,300 stores across North America.

According to its website, the average store has about 105,000 square feet of indoor retail space and is interconnected by an e-commerce business that offers more than 1 million products. The company supports do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and the industrys largest installation business for do-it-for-me consumers.





The company created one of the great business success stories in North America. The concept of a hardware and home improvement superstore was brand new back in 1978 when the company was founded. Although its biggest competitor, Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), has a history dating back to the 1920s, its big-box format was largely adopted after Home Depot developed with the concept.

Home Depot went public in 1981 at a split-adjusted price of 3 cents per share and currently has market capitalization of $291 billion. Revenue this fiscal year is expected to exceed $156 billion.

Covid-19 boost

Home Depots operating results benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic and the related home lockdown protocols. As homeowners stayed home, hardware and home improvement stores benefited greatly as consumers took the time to improve and fix up their houses. For the 2020 fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2021, the company recorded an unusually high same-store sales increase of 19.7%. This is an extraordinary result for a mature company with 2,296 stores in all 50 states. In subsequent quarters, comp sales returned to more normal levels.

Financial review

On Aug. 16, the company reported second-quarter financial results for the period ending July 31. Total sales increased 6.5% to $43.8 billion and comparable sales increased 5.8%. The average ticket value increased to $90.02 from $82.48.

Why Home Depot Is Still Facing Headwinds

The strength in average ticket value shows the benefits of inflation on revenue, which the company has been able to successfully manage recently. On the other hand, inflation can also pressure gross margins and operating costs such as wages and investments in store improvements.

Story continues

Net earnings for the quarter were $5.2 billion, or $5.05 per diluted share, which compared to net earnings of $4.8 billion, or $4.53 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. This was an increase of 11.5%.

In a statement, CEO and President Ted Decker commented on Home Depot's performance.

In the second quarter, we delivered the highest quarterly sales and earnings in our company's history," he said. "Our performance reflects continued strength in demand for home improvement projects. Our team has done a fantastic job serving our customers, while continuing to navigate a challenging and dynamic environment.

As of July 31, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and $39.3 billion in long-term debt.

Why Home Depot Is Still Facing Headwinds

The company typically generates large amounts of free cash flow, which totaled $5.7 billion for the first six months of the current fiscal year. During this six-month period, Home Depot also repurchased $3.9 billion in common stock and made dividend payments totaling $3.9 billion.

Valuation

The company recently confirmed fiscal 2022 guidance for the period ending January 2023. Total sales growth and same-store sales growth is expected to be approximately 3% with an operating margin of roughly 15.4%. Interest expense is expected to be $1.6 billion, and the expected tax rate is 24.6%. This would create earnings per share growth in the mid-single-digit range.

Consensus estimated earnings for the company are $16.57 for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2023 and $17.34 for the following year. The resulting price-earnings ratios of 17 and 16 are within historical averages for the company. From 2008 until 2020, the average price-earnings ratio was in the 10 to 20 range. The enterprise value/Ebitda ratio is approximately 12 currently.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator creates a value of $225 when using a long-term growth rate of 6% and $16.57 in earnings per share as the starting point. The current stock price seems to imply a long-term growth rate in the range of 9% to 10%.

The company pays an annualized dividend of $7.60, which equates to a 2.69% dividend yield.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Home Depot stock or added to their positions recently include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), while investors who have reduced their positions include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

There are likely more headwinds facing the company now than tailwinds. Headwinds include weakening in the housing market, slower consumer spending, irrational pricing actions by competitors and continuing supply chain issues. Tailwinds include ongoing strong growth in same-store sales, which may help offset inflationary pressures.

Home Depot shares hit a high of $420 in the crazy trading days of 2021 in December. The stock has retreated by one-third since then, creating an opportunity for some investors. However, I believe the housing market is just starting to crack and there is much pain ahead. So a lower entry point for Home the stock may occur in the next 12 to 18 months.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

