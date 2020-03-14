Why the homeless, 'surviving the best way they can,' are vulnerable to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES – On a grimy sidewalk, a clot of homeless people watch cars whiz by, surrounded by their tents, piles of bicycle parts and clothing and a half-consumed can of nacho cheese spread.

What's missing, say those living outdoors on Flower Avenue in the city's trendy Venice district: the basics needed to ward off coronavirus – hand sanitizer, a dependable source of clean water and easy access to showers, for starters.

That's one reason the homeless, along with the elderly, are considered high risk during the crisis.

"People experiencing homelessness not only have a set of challenges that make it really hard to do what we ask – stay home when you are sick, wash your hands frequently, talk to your medical provider if you are feeling ill – but they are in worse health than many other people," Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County's director of public health, told reporters.

Homeless people crowd a sidewalk in downtown Salem, Ore., where they have set up a makeshift camp. Experts say that the homeless, who often have health and substance-abuse problems, are exposed to the elements and do not have easy access to hygiene, are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. More

The same issues are playing out across the country in cities with large numbers of people sleeping on the streets. Officials are starting to take action.

• In the Seattle area, the county government bought an old motel to isolate coronavirus victims and let those who don't need hospitalization recuperate.

• San Francisco plans to lease motor homes that could be parked in the city's scenic Presidio park surrounding the Golden Gate Bridge as housing for the homeless under quarantine.

• San Jose, California, is suspending its homeless camp eradication sweeps on the belief that forcing homeless people to move could heighten exposure to the virus.

• Los Angeles is considering whether to provide more "sanitation stations" to homeless encampments.

The destitute often live in crowded encampments where the bathroom is an alley. Trash in the vicinity can attract rats and fleas.

Disease in the encampments can spread quickly and easily. In Los Angeles alone, the homeless and those who care for them have had to deal with outbreaks of hepatitis A and typhus, even before coronavirus arrived.

"Right now, at a minimum, people living on the streets need access to basic services like water and sanitation," said Maria Foscarinis, executive director of the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty.

Coronavirus, explained: Here's everything to know, from symptoms to how to protect yourself

Los Angeles County had 44,214 people classified as unsheltered in last year's official homeless count, up 12% from the previous year. They may be living in a tent, a car or simply sleeping out in the open.

Worries in California: A $2 billion homelessness ask, coronavirus spreads and a waterless plant

In the encampment in Venice, clean water comes from knocking on doors of nearby homes and asking residents if they can fill a jug. "If we're lucky, you can fill a gallon bottle," said Laurence Miller, 61. For showers, he said, people can try to get one at a community center across the street, "but it's limited." Some homeless people use the outdoor showers at the beach several blocks away.

Also lacking: education about the virus, officially designated COVID-19.

"I am not aware of it because I don't get the info," said Kevin Scott, also 61. Instead, he said, homeless people are "surviving the best way they can."

Scott said he thinks officials should be distributing kits containing sanitation items.

"They should make (sure) everyone out here gets a care package every day," he said. In recent days, he said, no one has come by to distribute sanitizer or other products.

The county health department says it is trying to develop a strategy with street teams to try to reduce the chances of an outbreak among the homeless. The biggest fear isn't that homeless persons will spread coronavirus to the general population, but rather among themselves, said Ferrer, the director.