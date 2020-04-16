Why Hotel Royal Limited's (SGX:H12) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Hotel Royal Limited's (SGX:H12), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Hotel Royal has a P/E ratio of 57.43. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hotel Royal:

P/E of 57.43 = SGD2.770 ÷ SGD0.048 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

Does Hotel Royal Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Hotel Royal has a significantly higher P/E than the average (15.5) P/E for companies in the hospitality industry.

SGX:H12 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 16th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Hotel Royal shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Hotel Royal shrunk earnings per share by 36% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 18% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Hotel Royal's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Hotel Royal's net debt equates to 30% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Hotel Royal's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 57.4, Hotel Royal is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.