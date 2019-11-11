Why Howden Joinery Group Plc's (LON:HWDN) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Howden Joinery Group Plc's (LON:HWDN), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Howden Joinery Group has a P/E ratio of 17.73, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £17.73 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Howden Joinery Group:

P/E of 17.73 = £5.81 ÷ £0.33 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Howden Joinery Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Howden Joinery Group has a higher P/E than the average company (15.3) in the trade distributors industry.

LSE:HWDN Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 11th 2019 More

Howden Joinery Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Howden Joinery Group's earnings per share grew by -7.2% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Howden Joinery Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Howden Joinery Group has net cash of UK£217m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Howden Joinery Group's P/E Ratio

Howden Joinery Group trades on a P/E ratio of 17.7, which is fairly close to the GB market average of 16.8. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth. But the P/E suggests shareholders have some doubts.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.