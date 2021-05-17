Why is Huawei still in the UK?

Zoe Kleinman - Technology reporter
·4 min read
Huawei logo, London bus
Huawei logo, London bus

It's not just the unseasonally cold weather that's creating a somewhat chilly climate for Huawei's UK operations.

It's been banned from the UK's 5G infrastructure and it faces ongoing scrutiny from the National Cyber Security Centre over its security practices, and whether it has links with the Chinese government, which it denies.

On a consumer level, its handset sales have plummeted all over Europe since the US introduced a trade ban, which makes them incompatible with essential Google apps, including Gmail, Google Maps and the Play Store.

And yet while you or I might have got our coats and left by now, Huawei remains. Not only is it still here, it's still investing in the UK - creating jobs, and funding university research.

It insists its reasons are altruistic - that it takes pride in its collaborative work here and admires UK innovation - and says it gains in return valuable research insight into the future direction of the telecoms industry.

It is speaking out following a slew of negative press about its associations with some of the country's top academic institutions - which have a tendency to keep quiet about their connections.

Critics say universities should not be accepting its cash. But plenty are.

Huawei says it has "partnerships" with 35 UK universities including Imperial College London, Surrey, Cambridge and Southampton. It also has its own in-house research and development centres in Bristol, Ipswich and Edinburgh, and two in Cambridge, and says it has spent an annual average of £80m over the last ten years on UK-based research in general.

Part of the issue is that these partnerships are shrouded in secrecy. Journalists like me regularly get research news from universities, and academics are often keen to trumpet who has sponsored their latest breakthrough, in order to maintain their funding.

This is not so common when that funding comes from Huawei, and it makes some in government uneasy.

"These quiet ongoing partnerships between British universities and Chinese state-backed companies must be more transparent," said MP Tom Tugendhat, who co-runs the China Research Group.

"Universities need to think hard about who they choose to partner with."

Huawei denies any links with the Chinese state.

'Due diligence'

Oxford University suspended new donations and sponsorships with Huawei in 2019 but I contacted three universities known to have ongoing relationships with the firm.

Southampton University told me it had a "strategic corporate partnership" with Huawei but did not spell out what it was.

Edinburgh said its collaboration focused on "new technologies in data management and information technology" and added that it had "undergone a rigorous process of due diligence".

Cambridge did not respond.

Huawei insists that it doesn't mind the lack of publicity. It's not unusual for collaborators to sign non-disclosure agreements because of the confidential nature of research, it says.

It adds that it doesn't want intellectual property either - despite a keen interest in patents, it says it hardly ever takes ownership of the research from universities who make discoveries with its co-operation.

It's not even after the brain power - while it "sometimes" employs UK university graduates, the affable Victor Zhang, Huawei's UK Vice-President, says he can't recall poaching any UK-based professors.

"We are proud of our partnerships with universities and we wish for those partnerships to continue," he says.

Mr Zhang gives me three reasons why Huawei UK remains:

  • there is still Huawei kit in legacy broadband infrastructure, largely belonging to BT and Vodafone, which it says needs maintaining

  • it is "proud" of its UK partnerships

  • it "admires" the UK's innovation and corporate social responsibilities in areas such as climate change research

"We give universities money, technology and platforms for research," he says, "and we take awareness of the direction of the future."

Mr Zhang insists the firm is "not buying something" with its largesse, and that to think that it is, is a "misunderstanding".

Jo Johnson
Former Science Minister Jo Johnson believes China research partnerships need to be maintained.

Tom Tugendhat argues that funding from China "rarely comes without strings attached".

Perhaps Huawei is playing the long game, hoping that one day all of the controversy will melt away, there will be a new threat to focus on, and it can resume business as usual.

Certainly the UK has not cooled on all Chinese relationships, and economically, it's clear why.

The number of Chinese students at UK universities has more than trebled since 2006, according to the National Institute of Economics and Social Research.

Tuition fees from Chinese students add up to at least £1.7bn a year across universities and independent schools.

And at an event last week, former science minister Jo Johnson said that the number of UK-China research partnerships has ballooned from 750 in 2000 to 16,000 in 2020, although he acknowledged that universities could "better organise themselves" in terms of the contracts they negotiate, served perhaps by a centralised framework.

However, severing those ties, he said, would "pose a severe handicap" to UK research.

"The idea that any decoupling of China is in the national interest seems to me highly unlikely," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • This developer reshaped South of Fifth. Can he do it again in another hot ‘hood?

    Miami RE|source exclusive: The project will deliver 142 condo units.

  • Kerry Brown, the academic defending the Chinese perspective

    The former diplomat tells Quartz what the UK doesn't understand about China, accepting China as it is, and the value of being a divisive figure.

  • China's Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response in mice

    Clover said in a statement its vaccine candidate demonstrated a "neutralisation" against the South African, Brazilian and UK variants among mice. The company is testing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, typically designed to boost the efficacy of vaccines, from Dynavax Technologies Corp.

  • Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say their COVID-19 vaccine triggers a strong immune response, bolstering the late-comer program's potential as a booster shot

    The two vaccine-making giants plan to launch a 35,000-person study in the next few weeks, aiming to secure approval before year's end.

  • New Nissan Pathfinder begins production in the US

    The first 2022 Nissan Pathfinder recently rolled off the assembly line at Nissan's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tennessee, USA. Nissan says the new Pathfinder offers a "bold, rugged, completely redesigned exterior and a family adventure-ready interior." A standard 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 powers this SUV, and is matched with a nine-speed automatic. The powertrain is mated to a four-wheel drive system "with seven-position drive and terrain mode selector" that aims to provide confidence driving on- and-off-road. The Pathfinder's available 2,000-kilogram maximum towing capacity "provides plenty of capability to haul boats and trailers," which is also a reflection of the lifestyle of US market buyers. The SUV's cabin includes seating for up to eight, and a new captain's chairs option. Technology features include an all-new 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPilot Assist with Navi-Link, and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360. "Start of production of the new Pathfinder marks another major milestone in our Nissan NEXT momentum story," Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant VP Jeff Younginer said. "The Smyrna plant team is thrilled to put the newest version of this iconic vehicle on the road for customers," he added. Nissan says the Pathfinder gives Nissan it the freshest lineups in the industry. Other new models that are part of the company’s new product introduction plan include the all-electric Ariya crossover, and a production version of the Z Proto sports car. Previous generations of the Pathfinder have been assembled at Smyrna Plant since 2004. The engine for the vehicle is assembled at Nissan's Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, Tennessee. The Pathfinder will arrive in dealer showrooms throughout the US and Canada this 2021. The Nissan Terra could be the Pathfinder's Asian cousin. Locally, the Terra seven-seater SUV is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine which generates 187hp and 450Nm of pulling power. The mill is mated to either a seven-speed automatic or six-speed manual gearbox. The Terra packs the Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) suite available in its higher trim levels. NIM includes Intelligent Around-View Monitor, Intelligent Rearview Mirror, lane departure warning, and blind spot warning. Photos from Nissan USA, Nissan Philippines Also read: 2021 Nissan Terra: The pros and cons All new Nissan vehicles to be electrified come 2030

  • Japan's economy slumps back into decline as COVID-19 hits spending

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as a slow vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 infections hit spending on items such as dining out and clothes, raising concerns the country will lag others emerging from the pandemic. Capital expenditure also fell unexpectedly and export growth slowed sharply, a sign the world's third-largest economy is struggling for drivers to pull it out of the doldrums. The dismal reading and extended state of emergency curbs have heightened the risk Japan may shrink again in the current quarter and slide back to recession, defined as two straight quarters of recession, some analysts say.

  • Taiwan's TSMC to work in separate teams to minimise COVID-19 risk

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that from May 19 it will start to operate in separate teams to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections, after a spike in domestic cases in Taiwan. The island has recorded more than 700 infections in the past week, a shock for residents used to Taiwan's relative safety, and the government has tightened curbs in the capital Taipei to try and prevent the numbers rising further. TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, said it had tightened its own rules in respond to the government's raised warning level.

  • Guest opinion: New, extreme hunting laws show why states like Idaho can’t manage wolves

    We need the federal government to step in to protect wolves, writes the senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.

  • Zhurong rover lands on Mars; China joins US as only nations to successfully land on planet

    Named after the Chinese god of fire, the Zhurong rover landed on the red planet Friday night after orbiting Mars for the past three months.

  • Israel-Gaza strikes rage despite diplomatic efforts

    The violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, despite U.S. and other global efforts to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.Gaza health officials said the Palestinian death toll has risen above 200 people, after more than a week of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.Within Israel, ten people have also lost their lives.The United States on Monday said it had encouraged a ceasefire in phone calls with Israel.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel… our approach is through quiet, intensive diplomacy and that's where we feel we can be most effective.”But President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party to play a more vocal role.He's spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the violence began.Biden has strongly defended Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terrorist organization.But the administration did not support Israel’s missile strike on a media building in Gaza, which housed bureaus for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Despite the pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister said strikes in Gaza would carry on."The directive is to continue to strike at terror targets. We will continue to act as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel."The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets in return.Egypt and United Nations mediators have also stepped up diplomatic efforts, while the UN General Assembly will meet later this week to discuss the violence.

  • Just 20 firms behind more than half of single-use plastic waste - study

    The study looked at approximately 1,000 factories that make the raw materials for single-use products.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • Princess Diana gave me information in faked bank statements, claims Martin Bashir

    Martin Bashir told a BBC inquiry that information contained in faked bank statements came from Princess Diana, The Telegraph can disclose. The mocked-up bank statements are at the heart of an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, the Master of the Rolls, into the conduct of Bashir in securing his world exclusive interview with the princess in 1995. Lord Dyson has completed his detailed report, due to be published this week and expected to contain damning criticism of Bashir, 58, who resigned as the BBC's religion editor on grounds of ill-health ahead of its publication. The bank statements showed fake payments from a tabloid newspaper and from an offshore company totalling £10,500 going into a bank account of a company owned by the former head of security of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. Bashir is accused of using the false statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and persuade him to introduce the journalist to his sister. Princess Diana went on to give the famous interview to Bashir for the BBC's Panorama in which she declared that "there were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Bashir showed mocked up bank statements to Diana's brother The Telegraph now understands that Bashir defended the use of the mocked-up statements by insisting he only did it after being given the information by Princess Diana. He has told Lord Dyson she was the source of the claims that payments were made into the account of Alan Waller, Earl Spencer’s former head of security. Bashir approached a freelance graphics artist who worked for the BBC and requested he mock up bank statements showing the payments. The statements were later shown to Earl Spencer. Princess Diana, according to Bashir, later withdrew claims about the payments and there is no suggestion Mr Waller was receiving such payments. It would be impossible for all the information to have come from Princess Diana since one of the companies alleged to have made payments to Waller was an obscure offshore business with which only Bashir was familiar as a result of a previous unrelated investigation he had carried out for Panorama. Mocking up was ‘common practice at Panorama’ Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson that he mocked up the statements because it was a common practice for Panorama journalists at the time and that they were useful to keep in a file for any future investigation. Lord Dyson is investigating whether the statements and other methods deployed by Bashir were instrumental in securing the Diana interview.