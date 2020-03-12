Why Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness regularly 'reset' their marriage

After nearly 24 years together, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness have found the secret to a long and happy relationship -- but it might not be what you expect.

The "Logan" actor told People they're "always learning" from each other and always "make time for each other" despite their busy schedules. In addition, they have come to the realization that "humans change" and therefore you "gotta reset all the time."

On top of that, Jackman, 51, said Furness, 64, constantly keeps him on his toes with her entertaining ways.

"I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is," he gushed about her. "The longer it goes on, the better it gets."

Having met on the set of the Australian TV show "Correlli," Jackman and Furness married on April 11, 1996. They have two adopted children together, son Oscar, 19, and daughter Ava, 14.

Fans of the "X-Men" star are used to seeing him dote on his beloved wife. In fact, he regularly posts about her on social media using the hashtag #mydebs.

Last April, for their anniversary, he posted a photo of them to Instagram in which they can be seen with chocolate cake smeared across their teeth as they are mid-laugh.

For other occasions -- or sometimes just for fun -- Jackman has shared photos from their wedding day or other romantic moments from throughout their relationship.

It's clear he doesn't need a special reason to show how much he cares for Furness.

