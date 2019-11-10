Why Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL:HUH1V) Could Be Worth Watching

Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL:HUH1V), which is in the packaging business, and is based in Finland, led the HLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Huhtamäki Oyj’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Huhtamäki Oyj worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.13% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Huhtamäki Oyj today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €39.23, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Huhtamäki Oyj’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Huhtamäki Oyj look like?

HLSE:HUH1V Past and Future Earnings, November 10th 2019

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Huhtamäki Oyj. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HUH1V’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HUH1V, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

