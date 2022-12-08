Why is Hunter Biden a top issue for Republican majority?

Richard M. Hepburn
For months the airwaves were bombarded with millions of dollars' worth of campaign ads. The Republican ads hit on two recurring themes.

1.) The inflation caused by Joe Biden was forcing hard-working families to suffer. A zillion dollars for a tank of gasoline and food prices through the roof were hard to bear and the fault of Joe Biden and, of course, Nancy Pelosi.

2.) A crime wave caused by the Democrats puts our safety at risk. It appeared that you couldn't walk out the door without bullets whizzing by your head.

The Democratic ads and stump speeches by Biden and Barack Obama suggested that electing Republicans would be a threat to our republic.

Because I have reached a point where I use very little gasoline and buy very little food, the agony of high prices was not an issue for me. Also, when crossing a parking lot or taking a walk I have never heard gunfire. Therefore, I had little fear of being a crime victim. Since the Republican ads failed to stir up fears in me, I voted for the Democratic candidates — a decision I am beginning to question.

I saw a press conference featuring leaders of the new Republican congressional majority. There was no talk of how they would lower prices and reduce violent crime. Instead, they made clear that their main priority would be investigating Hunter Biden.

Why in the world did they keep this from us during the campaign? Like most Americans, I have trouble sleeping some nights. I toss and turn worrying about what Hunter Biden is up to. If they had told me in their ads that they would get Hunter Biden, instead of trying to scare me with talk of high prices and crime, I might have voted for them.

Not only will I sleep better knowing that they will stop Hunter Biden, but I hope this is just the beginning. Perhaps they will reopen the investigation of Hillary Clinton's responsibility for the attack on the embassy at Benghazi.

Let's forget investigating an attempt to overthrow the country and get to what's really important.

It's great to be an American.

Richard M. Hepburn lives in Newtown.

This article originally appeared on The Intelligencer: Forget inflation and crime. What I really care about is Hunter Biden

