Why Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Huntington Ingalls Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Huntington Ingalls Industries?

Great news for investors – Huntington Ingalls Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.42x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.64x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Huntington Ingalls Industries look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 10% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Huntington Ingalls Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HII is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HII for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HII. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Huntington Ingalls Industries and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

